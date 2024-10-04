One Piece star appears in Dandadan anime in bizare role

A popular One Piece voice actor has joined the Dandadan team, voicing one of the anime’s strangest characters.

Dandadan anime made its highly anticipated debut on October 4, 2024, and its first episode has intrigued fans worldwide. As the anime adaptation continues to gather praise, One Piece fans have another reason to watch the series.

Turbo Granny, one of the supporting characters, is voiced by Mayumi Tanaka, Luffy’s voice actor since 1999. Mayumi is a veteran in the anime industry and fans love her in the role of this freaky character. Turbo Granny is a yokai that Momo and Okuran meet in a tunnel in Shono City.

She will serve as the primary antagonist of the Turbo Granny Arc, the first arc of the series. However, fans will see more from her throughout the series as she continues to appear as a supporting character. Despite being introduced in a rather comical way, Turbo Granny is well-liked within the community.

Fans find Mayumi Tanaka’s new role rather amusing as one of them commented, “Yeah, it is, Mayumi Tanaka’s name has appeared in the trailers, it’s just funny hearing her offer her teats and about gobbling weenies lolol.”

“I literally just caught up on this manga I didn’t know the anime dropped it looks so good. Nobody even knows how much they’re gonna love Turbo Granny later on,” wrote another.

“Luffy talking about wanting some dude’s meat. This gonna be funnier watching it animated now LMAOO,” a third added.

Not only that, but Zoro’s voice actor, Kazuya Nakai is the voice behind an alien Serpo. Serpo Aliens serve as major antagonists in the Turbo Granny Arc and they’re the major antagonists in the Serpo Arc, the third arc of the series.

Now that the anime has made its debut, don’t forget to check out our review of Dandadan Episode 1. Also, Since the Summer 2024 anime season is finally over, check out the best anime on Crunchyroll and the Fall 2024 anime schedule.