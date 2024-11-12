Fairy Tail actor leaves show due to “numerous abuses” from Crunchyroll

David Wald, the voice actor previously behind Gajeel in Fairy Tail, has announced that he’s no longer in the role due to alleged “abuses” from Crunchyroll.

In the anime show Fairy Tail, Wald has voiced the character Gajeel, a fan-favorite rival to protagonist Natsu, since 2012. This had included a return for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest this year, but now that’s changed.

On X/Twitter, Wald announced that he’s not providing the voice of Gajeel any more because he now refuses to work with Crunchyroll. This is because of abuses that are “far too numerous” to list on social media, he claims.

Article continues after ad

This is the latest development is on ongoing public dispute between Wald and the company. On October 25, 2024, he alleged that Crunchyroll had been receiving and opening fan mail addressed to him, and distributing the contents among staff.

“Dear friends: if you sent me anything care of Funimation or Crunchyroll in the last 5 years, I apologize, I didn’t get it. I learned yesterday that Crunchyroll opened my private mail, threw away your letters, and passed out any included items to their staff,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This was followed by an image of a package Wald states was intercepted by Crunchyroll, asking that anyone in possession of the items return them to him.

On October 29, the actor posted that he’d received no communication from Crunchyroll. “No apology, no commitment to recover items… nothing. So, maybe there’s a ‘case’, and maybe there’s not. Or maybe I just become the whistle that never. Stops. Blowing. Either way, these abuses WILL be brought to light,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll made a statement on October 29 stating the company is “currently investigating” the allegations of undelivered fan mail. “We respect the privacy of all of our voice actors and do not intentionally open mail or packages not intended for Crunchyroll,” they stated, adding: “Any fan mail should be sent directly to talent and their management.”

In response, Wald countered this was a “brand new policy” from the service. “At the time this package was sent, we were encouraged to direct fan mail to the studio, and I have not received a piece of fan mail since before Sk8 The Infinity,” he said, implying this has been happening to him for at least three years as that show premiered in 2021.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a response to a fan on X/Twitter on November 11th, 2024, Wald reaffirmed that he won’t work with Crunchyroll in any formal capacity. “I’m ending any professional relationship with them. It’s possible you may hear me in other titles on their service, but those will be titles recorded at another studio. Crunchyroll is a serious abuser, and I will no longer be one of their abused,” he said.

We’ve reached out to both Wald and Crunchyroll, and will update if we hear more.