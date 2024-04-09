Higan: Eruthyll codes (April 2024) – Free star sigils & dubriostal

Summon strong characters and form an unbeatable troupe with our list of active Higan Eruthyll codes with free Star Sigils, Giftboxs, and more. Here are all the active codes for April 2024.

Gacha games like Higan: Eruthyll is always fun when you have the resources to unlock and upgrade new characters. Unfortunately, players often run out of them, and earning them back requires real elbow grease.

Luckily, we have all the Higan: Eruthyll codes with free Star Sigils, Dubriostal, Giftboxs, and more. These resources will help you summon strong characters with unique abilities to battle opponents and easily clear stages.

If you enjoy mobile games then make sure you check out freebies for games like Rise of Kingdoms, Top War, Eatventure, and Mobile Legends: Adventure.

Article continues after ad

Contents

BILIBILI Participate in high-intensity battles.

New Higan: Eruthyll codes (April 2024)

Check out all the active Higan: Eruthyll codes:

24MMHAPPYBD – x10 Heartbeat Giftbox, x1 Star Sigil

How to redeem Higan: Eruthyll codes?

Here’s how to redeem codes in Higan Eruthyll:

Launch the game on your preferred device.

Tap on the menu icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

on the top-right corner of the screen. Select Settings and tap on Promo Code .

and tap on . Enter the code in the box.

Hit Confirm to get your free rewards.

You can also redeem codes at the official Gift Exchange site.

Article continues after ad

BILIBILI Tap on the Promo Code button next to the Customer Service button.

List of expired codes

TIMAEUSS – x10 Heartbeat Gift Box, x20 Long Lasting Gift Box, 30k Credit

– x10 Heartbeat Gift Box, x20 Long Lasting Gift Box, 30k Credit HEgachagaming – x300 Standard Dubriostal, x2 Fine Wit Potion, 20k Credit

– x300 Standard Dubriostal, x2 Fine Wit Potion, 20k Credit CHAOTICHE46 – x10 Heartbeat Gift Box, x20 Long Lasting Gift Box, 30k Credit

– x10 Heartbeat Gift Box, x20 Long Lasting Gift Box, 30k Credit FreeSSRrewards – x10 Standard Dubriostal, 20k Credit

– x10 Standard Dubriostal, 20k Credit RealtimePVPbattles – x10 Intermediate Material Select Box, 10k Credit

– x10 Intermediate Material Select Box, 10k Credit 3DrealtimecombatRPG – x5 Basic Select Material Box, x5 Prototype Stone Custom Box, 10k Credit

– x5 Basic Select Material Box, x5 Prototype Stone Custom Box, 10k Credit Letsplaytogether – x5 Quadruple Stone Custom Box, 10k Credit

– x5 Quadruple Stone Custom Box, 10k Credit HiganEruthyll0406 – x2 Fine Wit Potion, 20k Credit

– x2 Fine Wit Potion, 20k Credit THEANIMEMAN – x10 Quadrople Stone Custom Box, x20 Prototype Stone Custom Box

– x10 Quadrople Stone Custom Box, x20 Prototype Stone Custom Box HACKSMITH – x5 Fine Wit Potion, 10 Standard Wit Potion, 50k Credit

– x5 Fine Wit Potion, 10 Standard Wit Potion, 50k Credit XLICEHE46 – x50 Standard Dubriostal, x10 Standard Wit Potion, 30k Credit

– x50 Standard Dubriostal, x10 Standard Wit Potion, 30k Credit DISHHE46 – x30 Basic Select Material Box, x10 Fine Wit potion, x15 Intermediate Selected Box

– x30 Basic Select Material Box, x10 Fine Wit potion, x15 Intermediate Selected Box VARSHE46 – x30 Basic Select Material Box, x10 Fine Wit Potion, x15 Intermediate Selected Box

– x30 Basic Select Material Box, x10 Fine Wit Potion, x15 Intermediate Selected Box GACHAGAMER – x10 Quadruple Stone Custom Box, x20 Prototype Stone Custom Box

– x10 Quadruple Stone Custom Box, x20 Prototype Stone Custom Box THELAZYPEON – x30 Basic Selected Material Box, x10 Fine Wit Potion, 15 Intermediate Select Box

– x30 Basic Selected Material Box, x10 Fine Wit Potion, 15 Intermediate Select Box ANTONYCHEN – x50 Standard Dubriostal, x10 Standard Wit Potions, 30k Credit

– x50 Standard Dubriostal, x10 Standard Wit Potions, 30k Credit TECHSOURCE – x5 Fine Wit Potions, x10 Standard Wit Potions, 50k Credit

– x5 Fine Wit Potions, x10 Standard Wit Potions, 50k Credit GAMETOONS – x5 Fine Wit Potions, x10 Standard Wit Potion, 50k Credit

– x5 Fine Wit Potions, x10 Standard Wit Potion, 50k Credit GIGGUKHE46 – 50k Credit + Fine Wit Potion Blue 5+Standar Wit Potion x10

– 50k Credit + Fine Wit Potion Blue 5+Standar Wit Potion x10 HIGANNIJISANJIEN – x20 Select Mat Box, 80k Credit, Star Sigil Purple, x10 Peerles Gift Box

– x20 Select Mat Box, 80k Credit, Star Sigil Purple, x10 Peerles Gift Box CAGEOFDESIRE – x1 Star Sigil Purple, x10 Peerles Gift Box, x20 Select Material, x10 Intermediate Select Box, 80k Credit

– x1 Star Sigil Purple, x10 Peerles Gift Box, x20 Select Material, x10 Intermediate Select Box, 80k Credit VOLKINHE46 – x10 Heartbeat Gift Box, x20 Long Lasting Gift Box, 30k Credit

– x10 Heartbeat Gift Box, x20 Long Lasting Gift Box, 30k Credit BRAXOPHONE – x20 Prototype Stone Custom Box, 10x Quadruple Stone Customs Box

What are Higan: Eruthyll codes?

Like many gacha games, codes in Higan: Eruthyll offer free in-game rewards. The developers release new codes during events or when the game hits a new milestone. So make sure you check back regularly for new gifts.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Higan: Eruthyll codes for April 2024.

NU Carnival codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Slayers Unleashed codes