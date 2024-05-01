Solo Leveling: Arise codes (May 2024) – How to redeem, Draw Tickets & Gold

Solo Leveling: Arise codes can be redeemed to get handy rewards such as Draw Tickets, Gold, and Essence Stones. Here’s a full rundown of all the available codes that you can claim in the game for May 2024.

Solo Leveling: Arise is the latest gacha game that features flashy animations and boss fights from the hit webtoon and anime series. However, if you want to level up and become the best hunter in the game, you’ll need to be prepared to grind.

Fortunately, Solo Leveling: Arise can net you a bounty of free Gold, Essence Stones, and Draw Tickets. Whether you want to roll off the current banner, or you’ve got your eyes on some of the game’s best characters, free items from codes can certainly help.

So, here are all the available Solo Leveling: Arise redeem codes for May 2024.

Updated on May 1, 2024.

Contents

Solo Leveling: Arise codes list

THXSLVARISE – 100 Artifact Enhancement Chips and 50 Artifact Enhancement Chip II (New)

– 100 Artifact Enhancement Chips and 50 Artifact Enhancement Chip II (New) SOLOLEVELINGSKR – 100k Gold

– 100k Gold WORLD1STLEVELUP – 300 Essence Stones

– 300 Essence Stones THXSLVARISETHX – 200k Gold

– 200k Gold HUNTERPASS1ST – 2 Normal Draw Tickets

Be sure to check back weekly for all of the latest updates, as we’ll inform you of any new code drops (or any that expire) as they occur.

How to redeem Solo Leveling: Arise codes on PC and mobile

Netmarble Redeeming Solo Leveling: Arise codes is simple.

In order to enter these codes in Solo Leveling: Arise, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Launch Solo Leveling on your device. Log into the game. Head over to the Options menu. Click on Account Settings (bottom left). Select the Redeem Code button (bottom right). Enter each code above into the text box. Press Enter.

Expired Solo Leveling: Arise codes list

There are currently no expired Solo Leveling: Arise codes, but we’ll update this section as and when the codes above no longer work.

What are Solo Leveling: Arise promo codes used for?

Redeeming codes in Solo Leveling: Arise is essential, as they help you access free pulls on character banners, Gold, Essence Stones, and more. This makes Solo Leveling: Arise codes extremely useful to any hunter looking to increase their lethality and survivability when taking down the game’s bosses.

So, there you have it, that’s every Solo Leveling: Arise code currently available in the mobile game. You can get more free items in Solo Leveling: Arise by pre-registering on mobile and PC, so be sure to do this before the game’s release.