Infinity Nikki codes (October 2024) – How to redeem them

Codes can be redeemed in Infinity Nikki to claim free rewards, Revelation Crystals, Thread of Purity, Bling, and more to aid players on their fashionista adventure.

As the latest free to play game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail — and just like the very best gacha games out there — Infinity Nikki features codes to give your account a boost. Using them can give you some bonuses to help you in your journey, and this is especially true if you’re looking to get more pulls on the current banner.

After all, getting access to five-star outfits like Flutter Storm and the four-star outfit Flowing Colors is going to be a must for players looking to kit out their wardrobe. The added Bling and Thread of Purity will also prove incredibly valuable.

So if you’re wondering whether there are any active codes as of October 2024, here’s everything there is to know and how to use them.

Active Infinity Nikki codes

There is currently one code that is active in Infinity Nikki as of October 21, 2024, which we have verified and checked in-game to ensure that it’s working:

Code Items NIKKI20241022 (NEW) 5 Revelation Crystal, 20 Thread of Purity,10,000 Bling

The code above doesn’t have an expiry date but it’s important to note that the Infinity Nikki closed beta ends on October 22, 2024. This means you’ll need to redeem it before this date to avoid missing out on the free rewards above.

We recommend using the Revelation Crystals on the current limited banner (Butterfly Dream), as this will enable you to unlock the Flutter Storm and Flowing Colors outfits. After all, trying these two costumes out before the full release will enable you to see if they’re worth pulling.

Papergames Codes can help you unlock new outfits in the game.

How to redeem codes

To redeem codes in Infinity Nikki, you’ll first need to complete the game’s tutorial. You can do this fairly quickly and it shouldn’t take very long to achieve. Once you’ve done this, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Open your Pear-Pal (in-game menu).

(in-game menu). Click on the cog wheel to bring up the Settings menu.

to bring up the Settings menu. Select the “ Other ” tab option.

” tab option. Choose the “ Redeem Code ” option and press “ Apply ” to bring up the entry box.

” option and press “ ” to bring up the entry box. Enter the active Infinity Nikki code above.

Hit “Apply” to get your free rewards.

It’s important to note, that only one code can be entered at a time and you’ll only be able to redeem each code once. If you want to use the same code again, you’ll need to make another account.

What are Infinity Nikki codes used for?

Redeeming codes in Infinity Nikki can help you gain access to some powerful outfits. Typically, you’ll be able to get free Revelation Crystals and Thread of Purity, which can help you deck out your wardrobe. Having access to more outfits can make your overworld exploration much easier, while also enhancing your overall damage.

However, other rewards will likely added in the future, so make sure you check back here regularly.

Now that you know what rewards are currently available and how to use codes in Infinity Nikki, be sure to check out our release hub for all the latest information about the game’s release.