Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best young players in FM22

Football Manager 2022 will add a whole new set of wonderkids to take your squad to the next level. Here are the best wonderkids in FM22.
Football Manager 2022’s beta period is live, and that means players can dig into the game’s database to find plenty of unknown talent to bring to their teams. Wonderkids have long been a huge part of Football Manager’s appeal, and FM22 has some of the best new players we’ve seen in years.
With a database full of thousands of players, finding the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022 can feel like finding a very talented needle in a haystack. Luckily, we’ve plucked some of our favorites so far. With the right coaching, training, and experience, the following can become some of the best players in the world.
Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022
Goalkeepers
|Player
|Position
|Current Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|GK
|KRC Genk
|Belgium
|19
|Ivan Martinez
|GK
|Atletico Pamplona
|Spanish
|19
|Gavin Bazunu
|GK
|Manchester City
|Ivory Coast
|19
|Andre Gomes
|GK
|Benfica
|Portugal
|16
|Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|GK
|AZ Alkmaar
|Netherlands
|17
Defenders
|Player
|Position
|Current Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Tanguy Nianzou
|DC (DM, MC)
|FC Bayern
|France
|19
|Wesley Fofana
|DC
|Leicester City
|France
|20
|Josko Gvardiol
|DLC
|RB Leipzig
|Croatia
|19
|David De la Vibora
|DL (WBL/ML)
|Real Madrid
|Spanish
|18
|Timo Livramento
|DR (WBR)
|Southampton
|England
|18
Midfielders
|Player
|Position
|Current Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Pedri
|AMC (AMRL)
|Barcelona
|Spain
|18
|Ilaix Moriba
|MC (DM, AMC)
|RB Leipzig
|Guinea
|18
|Eduardo Camavinga
|MC (DM)
|Real Madrid
|France
|18
|Ansu Fati
|AMRL (ST)
|Barcelona
|Spain
|18
|Harvey Elliott
|AMRLC (MC)
|Liverpool
|English
|20
Strikers
|Player
|Position
|Current Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|Borussia Dortmund
|Belgium
|20
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|ST
|Borussia Dortmund
|Spanish
|16
|Mason Greenwood
|ST (AMR)
|Manchester United
|Ivory Coast
|19
|Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer
|ST (AMR)
|Dynamo Dresden
|Portugal
|19
|Fabio Silva
|ST
|Wolves
|Portugal
|18
So, there you have it – the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check our other guide content at Dexerto.
