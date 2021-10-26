Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best young players in FM22

Football Manager 2022 will add a whole new set of wonderkids to take your squad to the next level. Here are the best wonderkids in FM22.

Football Manager 2022’s beta period is live, and that means players can dig into the game’s database to find plenty of unknown talent to bring to their teams. Wonderkids have long been a huge part of Football Manager’s appeal, and FM22 has some of the best new players we’ve seen in years.

With a database full of thousands of players, finding the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022 can feel like finding a very talented needle in a haystack. Luckily, we’ve plucked some of our favorites so far. With the right coaching, training, and experience, the following can become some of the best players in the world.

Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022

Goalkeepers

Player Position Current Club Nationality Age Maarten Vandevoordt GK KRC Genk Belgium 19 Ivan Martinez GK Atletico Pamplona Spanish 19 Gavin Bazunu GK Manchester City Ivory Coast 19 Andre Gomes GK Benfica Portugal 16 Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro GK AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 17

Defenders

Player Position Current Club Nationality Age Tanguy Nianzou DC (DM, MC) FC Bayern France 19 Wesley Fofana DC Leicester City France 20 Josko Gvardiol DLC RB Leipzig Croatia 19 David De la Vibora DL (WBL/ML) Real Madrid Spanish 18 Timo Livramento DR (WBR) Southampton England 18

Midfielders

Player Position Current Club Nationality Age Pedri AMC (AMRL) Barcelona Spain 18 Ilaix Moriba MC (DM, AMC) RB Leipzig Guinea 18 Eduardo Camavinga MC (DM) Real Madrid France 18 Ansu Fati AMRL (ST) Barcelona Spain 18 Harvey Elliott AMRLC (MC) Liverpool English 20

Strikers

Player Position Current Club Nationality Age Erling Haaland ST Borussia Dortmund Belgium 20 Youssoufa Moukoko ST Borussia Dortmund Spanish 16 Mason Greenwood ST (AMR) Manchester United Ivory Coast 19 Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer ST (AMR) Dynamo Dresden Portugal 19 Fabio Silva ST Wolves Portugal 18

So, there you have it – the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check our other guide content at Dexerto.

