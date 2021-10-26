 Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best young players in FM22 - Dexerto
Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best young players in FM22

Published: 26/Oct/2021 13:30

by Lloyd Coombes
Football Manager 2022 best wonderkids
Sports Interactive

Football Manager 2022

Football Manager 2022 will add a whole new set of wonderkids to take your squad to the next level. Here are the best wonderkids in FM22.

Football Manager 2022’s beta period is live, and that means players can dig into the game’s database to find plenty of unknown talent to bring to their teams. Wonderkids have long been a huge part of Football Manager’s appeal, and FM22 has some of the best new players we’ve seen in years.

With a database full of thousands of players, finding the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022 can feel like finding a very talented needle in a haystack. Luckily, we’ve plucked some of our favorites so far. With the right coaching, training, and experience, the following can become some of the best players in the world.

Contents

Best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022

Goalkeepers

Marten Vandevoordt Football Manager 2022 screenshot
Sports Interactive
Vandevoordt is an ideal signing as a backup keeper that can grow to become a number 1.
Player Position Current Club Nationality Age
Maarten Vandevoordt GK KRC Genk Belgium 19
Ivan Martinez GK Atletico Pamplona Spanish 19
Gavin Bazunu GK Manchester City Ivory Coast 19
Andre Gomes GK Benfica Portugal 16
Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro GK AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 17

Defenders

Tanguy Nianzou Football Manager 2022 screenshot
Sports Interactive
Nianzou can become one of the best in the world
Player Position Current Club Nationality Age
Tanguy Nianzou DC (DM, MC) FC Bayern France 19
Wesley Fofana DC Leicester City France 20
Josko Gvardiol DLC RB Leipzig Croatia 19
David De la Vibora DL (WBL/ML) Real Madrid Spanish 18
Timo Livramento DR (WBR) Southampton England 18

Midfielders

Pedri Football Manager 2022 screenshot

Player Position Current Club Nationality Age
Pedri AMC (AMRL) Barcelona Spain 18
Ilaix Moriba MC (DM, AMC) RB Leipzig Guinea 18
Eduardo Camavinga MC (DM) Real Madrid France 18
Ansu Fati AMRL (ST) Barcelona Spain 18
Harvey Elliott AMRLC (MC) Liverpool English 20

Strikers

Erling Haaland Football Manager 2022 screenshot
Sports Interactive
Haaland is already a sensational player, but he could get better.
Player Position Current Club Nationality Age
Erling Haaland ST Borussia Dortmund Belgium 20
Youssoufa Moukoko ST Borussia Dortmund Spanish 16
Mason Greenwood ST (AMR) Manchester United Ivory Coast 19
Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer ST (AMR) Dynamo Dresden Portugal 19
Fabio Silva ST Wolves Portugal 18

 

So, there you have it – the best wonderkids in Football Manager 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check our other guide content at Dexerto.

