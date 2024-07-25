Every FC IQ Player Role and Focus in EA FC 25

Every FC IQ Player Role and Focus in EA FC 25EA SPORTS
EA Sport’s new feature called FC IQ allows players to deeply customize their EA FC 25 teams and player actions using very specific player roles and focuses.
FC IQ is a feature powered by real-world data gathered from the latest football seasons and a proprietary AI, and it’s set to affect every match in EA FC 25.
The new player roles and their particular focuses will help users define every little action they want their squad and stars to perform with or without the ball. Here’s a breakdown of every one of them to help you determine your strategy.
All Player Roles and Focuses in FC IQ
Player Roles indicate what a player does the second they lose possession of the ball, allowing them to move and keep being useful even if the ball is in another part of the pitch. They will be in constant rotation along with their teammates, always depending on what’s going on in the match.
There are between 3-5 different roles per position, and each position has between 1-3 focuses to deepen the customization even more. Here are all of them:
Goalkeeper (GK)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Goalkeeper
|– Defend
– Balanced
|Sweeper Keeper
|– Balanced
Full-Back (RB/LB)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Fullback
|– Defend
– Balanced
|Wingback
|– Balanced
|Falseback
|– Defend
– Balanced
|Attacking Wingback
|– Balanced
– Attack
Centre-Back (CB)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Defender
|– Defend
– Balanced
|Stopper
|– Balanced
|Ball-Playing Defender
|– Defend
– Build-Up
Defensive Midfielder (CDM)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Holding
|– Defend
– Roaming
|Centre-Half
|– Defend
|Deep-Lying Playmaker
|– Defend
– Roaming
Centre Midfielder (CM)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Box-to-Box
|– Balanced
|Holding
|– Defend
|Deep-Lying Playmaker
|– Defend
|Playmaker
|– Attack
– Roaming
|Half-Winger
|– Balanced
– Attack
Wide Midfielder (RM/LM)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Winger
|– Balanced
– Attack
|Wide Midfielder
|– Defend
– Balanced
|Wide Playmaker
|– Attack
|Inside Forward
|– Balanced
– Attack
Attacking Midfielder (CAM)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Playmaker
|– Balanced
– Roaming
|Shadow Striker
|– Attack
|Half-Winger
|– Balanced
– Attack
Winger (RW/LW)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Winger
|– Balanced
– Attack
|Inside Forward
|– Balanced
– Attack
– Roaming
|Wide Playmaker
|– Attack
Striker (ST)
|ROLE
|FOCUSES
|Advance Forward
|– Attack
– Complete
|Poacher
|– Attack
|False 9
|– Build-Up
|Target Forward
|– Balanced
– Attack
– Wide
Even though some roles appear repeated – like the Playmaker – they are not the same. Rather, they are applied to different positions and have different focuses, too. That means that the Roaming Playmaker for the CM will move differently than the Roaming Playmaker for the CAM.
That's all there is to know about FC IQ Player Roles and Focuses in EA FC 25.