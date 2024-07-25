GamingEA SPORTS FC

Every FC IQ Player Role and Focus in EA FC 25

Raissa Jerez
EA FC 25

EA Sport’s new feature called FC IQ allows players to deeply customize their EA FC 25 teams and player actions using very specific player roles and focuses.

FC IQ is a feature powered by real-world data gathered from the latest football seasons and a proprietary AI, and it’s set to affect every match in EA FC 25.

The new player roles and their particular focuses will help users define every little action they want their squad and stars to perform with or without the ball. Here’s a breakdown of every one of them to help you determine your strategy.

All Player Roles and Focuses in FC IQ

Player Roles indicate what a player does the second they lose possession of the ball, allowing them to move and keep being useful even if the ball is in another part of the pitch. They will be in constant rotation along with their teammates, always depending on what’s going on in the match.

There are between 3-5 different roles per position, and each position has between 1-3 focuses to deepen the customization even more. Here are all of them:

Goalkeeper (GK)

ROLEFOCUSES
Goalkeeper– Defend
– Balanced
Sweeper Keeper– Balanced

Full-Back (RB/LB)

ROLEFOCUSES
Fullback– Defend
– Balanced
Wingback– Balanced
Falseback– Defend
– Balanced
Attacking Wingback– Balanced
– Attack

Centre-Back (CB)

ROLEFOCUSES
Defender– Defend
– Balanced
Stopper– Balanced
Ball-Playing Defender– Defend
– Build-Up

Defensive Midfielder (CDM)

ROLEFOCUSES
Holding– Defend
– Roaming
Centre-Half– Defend
Deep-Lying Playmaker– Defend
– Roaming
Players will be able to fully customize every action of their squads with FC IQ.

Centre Midfielder (CM)

ROLEFOCUSES
Box-to-Box– Balanced
Holding– Defend
Deep-Lying Playmaker– Defend
Playmaker– Attack
– Roaming
Half-Winger– Balanced
– Attack

Wide Midfielder (RM/LM)

ROLEFOCUSES
Winger– Balanced
– Attack
Wide Midfielder– Defend
– Balanced
Wide Playmaker– Attack
Inside Forward– Balanced
– Attack

Attacking Midfielder (CAM)

ROLEFOCUSES
Playmaker– Balanced
– Roaming
Shadow Striker– Attack
Half-Winger– Balanced
– Attack

Winger (RW/LW)

ROLEFOCUSES
Winger– Balanced
– Attack
Inside Forward– Balanced
– Attack
– Roaming
Wide Playmaker– Attack

Striker (ST)

ROLEFOCUSES
Advance Forward– Attack
– Complete
Poacher– Attack
False 9– Build-Up
Target Forward– Balanced
– Attack
– Wide

Even though some roles appear repeated – like the Playmaker – they are not the same. Rather, they are applied to different positions and have different focuses, too. That means that the Roaming Playmaker for the CM will move differently than the Roaming Playmaker for the CAM.

That’s all there is to know about FC IQ Player Roles and Focuses in EA FC 25. Learn more about the other new feature RUSH, and try to get early access to the game with closed beta codes.

