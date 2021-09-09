Football Manager 2022: Release date, platforms, and everything we know

Another year of football simulation is right around the corner, and the premier title for this, Football Manager 2021 is going to be arriving for some of your favorite platforms this Fall season!

In a gaming space full of sports titles that let fans recreate some of their dream lineups with their favorite rosters, Football Manager has set itself apart from the rest. As the franchise is known for letting fans take control of all aspects of managing a club and has become the go-to simulation game for Football fanatics.

With a wide array of choices to make throughout the game, players will undoubtedly flock to this game when it releases, and a flurry of information has been revealed in the lead-up to its releases.

Here’s all we know about Football Manager 2022.

Football Manager 2022 release date

With a wide array of titles releasing within the next couple of months, it can be tricky to keep track of all the titles releasing. Thankfully, we now know when Football Manager 2022 is releasing, and players won’t have to wait much longer.

Football Manager 2022 will be releasing worldwide on November 9, 2022, and will be playable on a wide array of platforms as well.

Football Manager 2022 platforms

With the game premiering at the onset of November, it’s also good to know if the platform you game on, will carry the latest installment of Football Manager.

SEGA has announced that it’ll be obtainable on the following platforms.

PC Steam, Epic Games and Microsoft Store

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Mobile iOS and Android



However, if you’re looking to make a return to the pitch on Nintendo Switch, they’ve noted that they’ll be talking more about this within the coming weeks.

Xbox Game Pass day one for Football Manager 2022

One of the more notable announcements made by SEGA is that Football Manager 2022 is going to also launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

This will be available for both PC and Xbox players and Studio Director Miles Jacbonson noted that this decision was largely stemmed from “the success of our return to Xbox last year surpassed even our expectations and we’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Microsoft.”

Football Manager 2022 pre-order and early access

One of the neater aspects of Football Manager this year is that players will have the chance to jump into the game early, if they pre-order it at certain retailers.

This will only be available on PC, as you’ll need to pre-order it on the Epic Games or Steam store to gain two weeks early access. As well, they’ve noted that the progress you make during these two weeks will carry over to the official release.

In the downtime between now and the release of Football Manager 2022, be sure to get up to speed with other football titles releasing this Fall. Below are some essential guides players should check out for FIFA 22.

