Football Manager 2022: 11 biggest transfer budgets to start with in FM22

Football Manager 2022 is upon us, and if you want to build your squad you’ll need the funds to do so. Here are the clubs with the biggest transfer budgets in FM22.

Football Manager 2022’s beta period has begun for anyone that’s pre-ordered the game, and that means players are digging into Sports Interactive’s latest huge database of players, staff, and club finances.

One of the best parts of the franchise has always been signing new players, but it’s not always easy on a shoestring budget. While there are definitely some bargain signings to be made, sometimes you want to find the Football Manager clubs with the biggest transfer budgets – and that means opting for one of the clubs on this list.

With millions upon millions to spend, here are the Football Manager 2022 clubs with the largest transfer budgets.

Biggest transfer budgets in Football Manager 2022

11) Liverpool

Riding high in the league table, Liverpool’s squad is impressively deep, with plenty of quality in the first eleven and on the bench. If you’re looking to make improvements to the team in Football Manager, though, there’s a big transfer budget of £20 million for a new manager to invest – although whether you’ll be as beloved as Jurgen Klopp should you choose to replace him is another matter.

10) Dynamo Moscow

Ok, this is a tie, but both Dynamo Moscow and Atletic Club have been given the same amount of funds to play with – £21.37 million. Dynamo Moscow gives players the chance to manage in Russia and build their name in a competitive if lesser-known league.

9) Atletic Club

Atletic Club’s longstanding ‘cantera‘ policy means you’ll want to continue the club’s rich history of bringing players from Spain’s Basque region through the ranks, but you’ll also be competing with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga. This makes Athletic Club quite the challenge, with £21.37 million to help you along.

8) Bayern Munich

The German titans already have a pretty incredible squad, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer at opposite ends of the pitch for years now. Still, there’s £25.65 million in Football Manager’s transfer budget pot to let you freshen up some old legs, or bring in the new class of youngsters to eventually take over.

7) AFC Ajax

Ajax is one of the biggest clubs in the Eredivisie, and there’s enough money to keep them on top, too. While the club has a core of veterans, it has infamously produced a long line of top talent, and it appears that’s kept the funds flowing – with £29.9 million available if you decide to take over from Erik ten Hag.

6) Manchester United

Despite a summer window that saw the club bring back Cristiano Ronaldo and sign Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Manchester United still has a transfer budget of £30 million if you fancy taking over from Ole in FM22. If you’re looking to upgrade an already impressive squad, the funds are there — spend them wisely.

5) Paris Saint Germain

It would be fair to say that PSG stunned the footballing world this summer by bringing in Lionel Messi from Barcelona, but that was just one of a handful of superstar signings. Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma all joined, meaning the squad is stronger than ever – especially when factoring in Mbappe and Neymar. Still, if there are changes to be made, you’ll have £38 million to play with.

4) Chelsea

Chelsea may have dropped over £100m on Romelu Lukaku, but early signs suggest it was money well spent – although the jury is still out on Saul Niguez. Still, with an impressive budget of £40 million left, you can invest in adding depth to the squad, or maybe eke out another superstar first-team player.

3) Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s summer window wasn’t one of the club’s most extravagant, but it did see central midfield wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga arrive for over £25m and David Alaba join for free. Still, there’s plenty left in the bank for Carlo Ancelotti upon his return – or for you if you take the reins at the legendary club. Players will find a transfer of £51 million to spend in FM22 – a stark contrast to rivals FC Barcelona who have a nil budget.

2) Manchester City

While Pep Guardiola opted against bringing in a striker in the summer, that’s meant Man City’s transfer kitty is an almost incomparable Football Manager 2022 budget of £100 million – despite spending over £100m on Jack Grealish alone. That could buy players wanting to succeed the Spanish gaffer with the funds to sign, well, anyone – and could make finding a replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero a little simpler.

1) Newcastle United

Newcastle United has the biggest transfer budget in Football Manager 2022 with a staggering £200 million. Flush with cash from the recent takeover that saw manager Steve Bruce ousted, the club has a chance to build itself up. Can you convince the world’s best players that Tyneside is where they should play?

There you have it – the biggest transfer budgets in Football Manager 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check our other guide content at Dexerto.

