Is Football Manager 2022 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know to play the iconic sports franchise.

Football Manager has been keeping football fans glued to their PCs for years, and Football Manager 2022 looks set to do the same. Adding new player roles, a more dramatic deadline day, and increased interactivity with backroom staff, it’s likely to be a game that keeps wannabe Jurgen Klopps enraptured for the next twelve months.

With FM2021 arriving on Microsoft’s subscription service last year, you may be wondering if the same deal applies for Football Manager 2022. Read on for everything we know about Football Manager 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Football Manager 2022 on Xbox Game Pass?

Good news, football fans – Xbox Game Pass will add Football Manager 2022 to its lineup on PC on launch day, November 9.

That’s not all, though, as you’ll be able to jump into the game’s Xbox Edition on console, too. Progress will transfer between the two, as well, so you can pick up where you left off.

Where to buy Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass can be purchased via Xbox’s official website for both PC and Xbox consoles. Sadly, PlayStation players cannot take advantage of the deal.

The pass comes in two tiers:

Standard : Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. PC players can also get their first month for $1 (£1.)

: Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. Ultimate: Everything that comes with the standard edition, but also includes Xbox Live Gold, the ability to play games via the Cloud, and free in-game content.

So that's everything you need to know about FM22 on Xbox Game Pass.