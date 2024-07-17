EA FC 25 is adding a new interesting feature that will modernize tactics, giving players an even more realistic experience. Here’s all you need to know about FC IQ in the upcoming EA Sports game.

EA Sports announced all the new features that will be added to their new EA Sports FC installment, and one that stood out for users – due to its complexity and impact – was FC IQ.

This feature is powered by both real-world data and proprietary AI and is set to affect tactics and positioning in all types of matches in EA FC 25. But what exactly is FC IQ, and what does it do to the game?

FC IQ explained

As explained during the Producers Showcase, FC IQ is a new foundational pillar in EA FC 25 that sits alongside HypermotionV and PlayStyles to give players an even more authentic gaming experience.

FC IQ is a deeper way to manage a squad’s tactics and positions. This allows them to have more control over their team, with further customization not just with the squad as a whole but with every player and the position they play in. This means that, for example, not every ST will have the same qualities, as they will depend on your choices.

FC IQ has three foundations that will determine a player’s actions in defense and offense:

Player Roles

Team Tactics

Smart Tactics

EA SPORTS FC IQ will change how players set their tactics before every match.

Player Roles in FC IQ

Roles dictate the way players think and move around the pitch the second they lose control of the ball, whether they lost possession or passed it to a teammate.

There are 52 different roles in total – between 3-5 roles per position – and each one has very specific positive and negative aspects for the player.

Based on the gathered real-world data from past seasons, the AI will determine which roles they excel the most. Some, like Bellingham and Debinha, have mainly one (Half-Winger), while others, like Havertz, have decent percentages in three or more (Shadow Striker, Half-Winger, and Playmaker).

All Player Roles

GK (GK): Goalkeeper / Sweeper Keeper

Goalkeeper / Sweeper Keeper Full-Back (RB-LB): Fullback / Falseback / Wingback / Attacking Wingback

Fullback / Falseback / Wingback / Attacking Wingback Centre-Back (CB): Defender / Stopper / Ball-Playing Defender

Defender / Stopper / Ball-Playing Defender Defensive Midfielder (CDM): Holding / Centre Half / Deep-Lying Playmaker

Holding / Centre Half / Deep-Lying Playmaker Centre Midfielder (CM): Box-to-Box / Holding / Deep-Lying Playmaker / Playmaker / Half-Winger

Box-to-Box / Holding / Deep-Lying Playmaker / Playmaker / Half-Winger Wide Midfielder (RM-LM): Winger / Wide Midfielder / Wide Playmaker / Inside Forward

Winger / Wide Midfielder / Wide Playmaker / Inside Forward Attacking Midfielder (CAM): Playmaker / Shadow Striker / Half-Winger

Playmaker / Shadow Striker / Half-Winger Winger (RW-LW): Winger / Inside Forward / Wide Playmaker

Winger / Inside Forward / Wide Playmaker Striker (ST): Advance Forward / Poacher / False 9 / Target Forward

Each role has between 1-3 focuses, making a role more attacking, roaming, defensive, or more. This allows users to tweak specific details of those roles for even further customization, giving them between 100-400 million different combinations to experiment with in EA FC 25.

To add even more depth, each player will have one of four levels of familiarity to determine how good they can be. The better the familiarity, the better the work rate of the player in that role.

EA SPORTS Players’ positions will have more depth, allowing users to customize them even more than in EA FC 24.

Team Tactics

Team Tactics is where players set up their squad’s formation, build-up style, and defensive approach. EA Sports tweaked the visuals so it’s easier for you to see the full picture of what you’re setting up, and they also added presents inspired by real-life clubs for less experienced players.

After all the settings are done, Team Tactics will analyze your team and chosen player roles on 6 different aspects to give you dynamic feedback on your tactic with a summary portraying the pros and cons of your choices, as well as a view of how your team will move with or without the ball.

There’s also a new system for custom tactics where players can save up to five fully custom tactics and get a universal code for each of them to share with friends. That means that someone you know can use the code to recreate your tactics on their platform of choice.

FC IQ Smart Tactics

Smart Tactics is how both Roles and Team Tactics are showcased in every match. It adds new visuals, functionality, and commentary to every encounter to make players experience changes as they take effect.

Additionally, Smart Tactics offers real-time tactical suggestions during the match based on what is happening on the pitch. You can also trigger tactical changes or substitutions at any time, thanks to new prompts that appear on the screen.

That’s everything you need to understand FC IQ in EA FC 25. Learn more about the other new feature RUSH, and try to get early access to the game with closed beta codes.