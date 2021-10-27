Football Manager 2022 free agents: Best free players in FM22

FM22’s free signing list might be one of the more exciting in the series’ history. Here are some of the best Football Manager 2022 free agents for players to sign.

Football Manager 2022 is here, or at least in beta, and that means players are able to jump in and get wheeling and dealing with the game’s huge database already. Undoubtedly one of the best parts of that is finding free signings to add to your squad, be that through contract expiry, or players on the verge of retirement.

Luckily, FM22 offers plenty of free agents, perfect for bolstering a squad once you’ve blown your transfer budget on wonderkids again. Whether you’re looking for a midfield playmaker, an ex-Premier League striker, or a rampaging right-back, there’s a little something for everyone.

Here’s our guide to the best free agents in Football Manager 2022.

Best free signings in Football Manager 2022

Dani Alves

Position: DR/RWB/MR/MC

Age: 38

The rampaging full-back, formerly of PSG and Barcelona, can still do a job as one of the best free agents in Football Manager 2022. With high stats for aggression and determination, he remains full of flair on the ball, too.

Carlos Tevez

Position: ST/AMC

Age: 37

Carlos Tevez may divide opinion in Manchester, but the striker still has solid stats in Football Manager 2022. If you’re looking for a solid striker, you can do a lot worse than the Argentinian.

Jack Wilshere

Position: MC/DM/AM RLC

Age: 29

A precocious talent that suffered from injury issues throughout his career, Jack Wilshere is still a decent central midfielder with a velvet touch. Keep him fit, and he could be the missing link in your midfield – proving his worth as one of FM22’s best free signings.

Joris Gnagnon

Position: DC/DM

Age: 24

Looking for a dependable center half? Joris Gnagnon is good in the air, with impressive mental stats. He’s also just 24 years of age, making him the youngest player on this list of Football Manager 2022 free agents.

Jozo Simunovic

Position: DC

Age: 27

A center-back that won’t cost the Earth in wages, Simunovic is a ‘no nonsense’ defender with some headroom to improve further, aged just 27. That makes him comfortable one of the best free signings in FM22.

Mateo Musacchio

Position: DC

Age: 30

Another dependable center-back, Musacchio’s playing career took him from Villareal, to Milan, and to Lazio. Known for his physicality and agility, he’s also a good passer of the ball.

Paulinho

Position: MC/DM/AMC

Age: 32

One of the more exciting signings on this list, Paulinho is a midfielder that’s played at the top level in both England and Spain, and while he’s over 30, he’s got the stats to suggest he’s ready to walk into many teams – if you can afford his wages.

Sidnei

Position: DC

Age: 31

Another Brazilian player on this list, Sidnei is perfect for teams that lean on set pieces, offering great heading and aerial stats. At the other end, his mental fortitude will help close down opposition attacks, too.

That’s all we have so far for the best free signings in Football Manager 2022. For more on the game, be sure to check our other guide content at Dexerto.

