EA FC career mode: Best rebuilds & big budget teams

By looking at league finishes last year and previous transfer window signings, we compiled a list of the best five teams to rebuild as well as the big-budget clubs with the most money in FC 25 Career Mode.

FC 25 introduces several exciting new Career Mode features. Players can manage top women’s teams from elite European leagues and America’s NWSL for the first time.

In addition, FC IQ overhauls tactics and forces managers to build their squads based on abilities and natural fit. EA has also revamped press conferences to have more of an impact on player morale and created live start points so players can jump in at different weeks of a season.

Article continues after ad

Before players can take advantage of every new feature, they must choose a club to take the helm at. Let’s jump right into which squads will be the most fun to rebuild and which teams have the most money.

Article continues after ad

Best rebuilding teams

EA Sports

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. If you want a challenge, keeping this young and inexperienced squad from getting relegated will be extremely difficult.

Veteran midfielder Kalvin Phillips, is an exciting signing but he had a disappointing loan spell at West Ham last season.

Article continues after ad

In addition, Ipswich splashed some cash to bring in promising forwards Omari Hutchinson, Liam Delap, and Jack Clarke to provide a spark. However, putting so much trust in a youth movement comes with risks as well.

All three newly promoted teams got relegated last season, and the task falls on you to break that trend.

Ajax

Under manager Erik ten Hag, Ajax won three Eredivise league titles between 2018 and 2022. Since then, the former European giants have fallen into a state of turmoil, finishing last season in eighth place. It didn’t help that those title winning squads were also torn apart.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ajax made an exuberant amount of money by selling Antony to Manchester United for $95 million, and sold other big ticket names like Lisandro Martinez, Mohamed Kudus, and Jurrien Timber.

The club hasn’t done a good enough job at re-investing that money in new talent, and haven’t looked the same since losing expert tactician ten Hag. As a result, players will have their hands full trying to rebuild this squad, but with a rich history and deep pockets, it should be a fun and exciting adventure.

Article continues after ad

Arsenal Women

EA Sports

There is no better women’s team to manage first than Arsenal or any of the other top clubs not named Chelsea. That’s because Chelsea has won five Super League titles in a row. That reign of terror has a chance to come to an end this season as Chelsea manager Emma Hayes left to take the USA women’s job.

Arsenal was the last team to lift silverware in the 2018/19 campaign. It won’t be easy, as the squad lost forward Vivianne Miedema to Manchester City over the summer and didn’t do much to replace her. In saying that, there is still plenty of talent to make a push.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Como 1907

In 2014 and 2017 Como 1907 went bankrupt twice and almost went under permanently. That was until two of the richest men in Italy purchased the club and helped spearhead a return to Serie A for the first time in 21 years this season.

During the summer transfer window, Como brought in an exciting mix of young and experienced players. Veterans Alberto Moreno, Pepe Reina, Sergi Roberto, and Raphael Varane all joined on free transfers.

Meanwhile, Como recruited buding star Nico Paz from Real Madrid’s academy and defensive midfielder Yannik Engelhardt from Germany’s second division. Serie A is ruthless just like the Premier League so staying up will be tough. However, there is a lot to be excited about with this group of players.

Article continues after ad

Union Berlin

After the 2022/23 campaign Union Berlin was on top of the world after finishing fourth and securing a Champions League spot. The miracle run came crashing down in dramatic fashion last season as the club fired longtime manager Urs Fischer in November after a slow start.

Article continues after ad

Things went from bad to worse as the club then cycled through two other different managers to only escape relegation because of a better goal difference. Berlin made all of the wrong signings after reaching the mountain top and fired the manager who got them there in the first place.

Article continues after ad

With its back most likely against the wall this season, players will have their work cut out for them trying to get back to the Champions League placement from before.

Best big-budget teams

EA Sports

Manchester City

Manchester City didn’t dip into its war chest of funds for incoming summer transfers and instead made a few good business decisions that put the club in a better position moving forward. City brought in crafty Brazilian winger, Savinho, for around $25 million and brought back midfield maestro Ilkay Gundogan on a free deal.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez brought in around $75 million, and outcast fullback Joao Cancelo netted $25 million. Lastly, City sold prospect Taylor Harwood-Bellis for around $23 million, giving this squad among the most money to spend.

Article continues after ad

Liverpool

Liverpool also mostly stayed the same this summer transfer window. The Reds brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili for around $30 million as an eventual Allison replacement when his contract expires at the end of the season.

And to offset that cost, Liverpool sold Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho for approximately $47 million. When you also factor in moving on from the wages of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip’s salaries, the Reds have plenty of money to spend.

Article continues after ad

Juventus

EA Sports

Juventus won nine straight Serie A titles, but that streak came to a screeching halt in the 2020/21 season. Since then, it’s been four straight disappointing seasons, leaving the club in a disjointed rebuild.

Under new manager Thiago Motta, the club is finally going back in the right direction, and that all started with an impressive summer transfer window. The club brought in talented midfielders Douglas Louiz and Khephren Thuram for good value deals and also signed two talented wingers for cheap fees.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The club also cleared its books by offloading around $91 million, giving Juventus a great foundation.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid has a hefty wage bill, as the squad has star-studded talent in every position. In saying that, the club should be in an excellent position to reinforce where needed.

Madrid signed rising Brazilian star Endrick for around $47 million and brought in megastar Klylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

Madrid didn’t move on from any key pieces and understandably wants to run it back with the group of players it already has after winning the Champions League and La Liga last season. You don’t need to replenish any positions if you manage this club, but the money is there.

Article continues after ad

Leeds United

It came down to the final few weeks of the 2023/24 Premier League season, but Leeds United needed to do more to avoid relegation. As a result, several players left to be at a higher level of competition.

Article continues after ad

The club sold Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Luis Sinistera to Premier League clubs for a combined approximate amount of $140 million.

Losing young and talented wingers, a star in the making at midfield, and a reliable striker does not bode well, but Leeds has the funds to rebuild and win a Championship league title.