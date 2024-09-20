EA FC 25 best starter squads for Ultimate Team: 10k, 20k & 50k budgets

Regardless of your budget for a starter team in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, there are plenty of options to put you in an excellent position to succeed.

Building a starter team in Ultimate Team is a challenging task. Players start their journey with nothing besides the cards collected from starter packs and potentially other pre-order bonuses. It also doesn’t help that the transfer market is highly volatile at the start of new titles.

In most cases, low-rated meta cards that are expensive at first plummet in price as promo cards and other better cards get released. So, we recommend players avoid those overpriced cards and save their coins.

For example, we stayed away from the Premier League because players are usually overpriced from that league due to its popularity.

However, you are still going to need a strong starting 11, so here are the best budget teams to build that can compete in Division Rivals, Squad Battles, or FUT Champs.

Best 10k starter squad

Serie A players fly under the radar in Ultimate Team, but the league has plenty of excellent cheap options at every position. This squad, in particular, has a well-rounded midfield and good center-backs.

Check out our 10k start squad in EA FC 25.

POSITION PLAYER OVR ST Noah Okafor 78 LM Stephan El Shaarawy 79 CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini 83 RM Samuel Chukwueze 80 CDM Yunus Musah 75 CDM Ismael Bennacer 83 LB Davide Zappacosta 79 LCB Odilon Kossounou 81 RCB Danilo 82 RB Giovanni Di Lorenzo 82 GK Marco Carnesecchi 82

Best 20k starter squad

Our 20,000 squad combines some of the best starter cards from La Liga and Serie A. Iago Aspas and Artem Dovbyk provide a lethal one-two punch up top, and the center midfield pairing of Rodrigo De Paul and Lorenzo Pellegrini will dominate the middle of the field.

Here’s the best 20k starter squad.

POSITION PLAYER OVR ST Iago Aspas 84 ST Arten Dovbyk 84 LM Stephan El Shaarawy 79 CM Rodrigo De Paul 84 CM Lorenzo Pellegrini 83 RM Viktor Tsygankov 83 LB Reinildo 80 LCB Pierre Kalulu 78 RCB Benjamin Pavard 84 RB Nahuel Molina 82 GK Alejandro Remiro Gargallo 84

Best 50k starter squad

Selma Bacha was arguably one of the best left-backs and overall cards in FC 24, and she is back and better than ever in this title. Meanwhile, Marie Katoto is extremely underpriced for what offers up front and there are several other cheap beasts in this squad too that won’t break the bank.

Here’s the best 50k starter squad.

POSITION PLAYER OVR ST Marie Katoto 88 ST Melchie Dumornay 83 LM Tabitha Chawinga 84 CM Amel Majri 84 CM Warren Zaire-Emery 80 RM Clara Mateo 85 LB Selma Bacha 86 LCB Jean-Clair Todibo 80 RCB Benjamin Pavard 84 RB Malo Gusto 80 GK Brice Samba 82

