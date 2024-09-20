EA FC 25 best starter squads for Ultimate Team: 10k, 20k & 50k budgets

EA FC 25 best starter squads for Ultimate Team: 10k, 20k & 50k budgetsDexerto
Regardless of your budget for a starter team in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, there are plenty of options to put you in an excellent position to succeed.
Building a starter team in Ultimate Team is a challenging task. Players start their journey with nothing besides the cards collected from starter packs and potentially other pre-order bonuses. It also doesn’t help that the transfer market is highly volatile at the start of new titles.
In most cases, low-rated meta cards that are expensive at first plummet in price as promo cards and other better cards get released. So, we recommend players avoid those overpriced cards and save their coins.
For example, we stayed away from the Premier League because players are usually overpriced from that league due to its popularity.
However, you are still going to need a strong starting 11, so here are the best budget teams to build that can compete in Division Rivals, Squad Battles, or FUT Champs.
Best 10k starter squad
Serie A players fly under the radar in Ultimate Team, but the league has plenty of excellent cheap options at every position. This squad, in particular, has a well-rounded midfield and good center-backs.
Check out our 10k start squad in EA FC 25.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|OVR
|ST
|Noah Okafor
|78
|LM
|Stephan El Shaarawy
|79
|CAM
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|83
|RM
|Samuel Chukwueze
|80
|CDM
|Yunus Musah
|75
|CDM
|Ismael Bennacer
|83
|LB
|Davide Zappacosta
|79
|LCB
|Odilon Kossounou
|81
|RCB
|Danilo
|82
|RB
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|82
|GK
|Marco Carnesecchi
|82
Best 20k starter squad
Our 20,000 squad combines some of the best starter cards from La Liga and Serie A. Iago Aspas and Artem Dovbyk provide a lethal one-two punch up top, and the center midfield pairing of Rodrigo De Paul and Lorenzo Pellegrini will dominate the middle of the field.
Here’s the best 20k starter squad.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|OVR
|ST
|Iago Aspas
|84
|ST
|Arten Dovbyk
|84
|LM
|Stephan El Shaarawy
|79
|CM
|Rodrigo De Paul
|84
|CM
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|83
|RM
|Viktor Tsygankov
|83
|LB
|Reinildo
|80
|LCB
|Pierre Kalulu
|78
|RCB
|Benjamin Pavard
|84
|RB
|Nahuel Molina
|82
|GK
|Alejandro Remiro Gargallo
|84
Best 50k starter squad
Selma Bacha was arguably one of the best left-backs and overall cards in FC 24, and she is back and better than ever in this title. Meanwhile, Marie Katoto is extremely underpriced for what offers up front and there are several other cheap beasts in this squad too that won’t break the bank.
Here’s the best 50k starter squad.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|OVR
|ST
|Marie Katoto
|88
|ST
|Melchie Dumornay
|83
|LM
|Tabitha Chawinga
|84
|CM
|Amel Majri
|84
|CM
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|80
|RM
|Clara Mateo
|85
|LB
|Selma Bacha
|86
|LCB
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|80
|RCB
|Benjamin Pavard
|84
|RB
|Malo Gusto
|80
|GK
|Brice Samba
|82
For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best formations and Road to the Knockouts promo.