EA FC 25 best starter squads for Ultimate Team: 10k, 20k & 50k budgets

Ryan Lemay
Timothy Weah EA FC 25

Regardless of your budget for a starter team in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, there are plenty of options to put you in an excellent position to succeed.

Building a starter team in Ultimate Team is a challenging task. Players start their journey with nothing besides the cards collected from starter packs and potentially other pre-order bonuses. It also doesn’t help that the transfer market is highly volatile at the start of new titles.

In most cases, low-rated meta cards that are expensive at first plummet in price as promo cards and other better cards get released. So, we recommend players avoid those overpriced cards and save their coins.

For example, we stayed away from the Premier League because players are usually overpriced from that league due to its popularity.

However, you are still going to need a strong starting 11, so here are the best budget teams to build that can compete in Division Rivals, Squad Battles, or FUT Champs.

Best 10k starter squad

Serie A players fly under the radar in Ultimate Team, but the league has plenty of excellent cheap options at every position. This squad, in particular, has a well-rounded midfield and good center-backs.

Check out our 10k start squad in EA FC 25.

10k starter team in EA FC 25Dexerto
POSITIONPLAYEROVR
STNoah Okafor 78
LMStephan El Shaarawy 79
CAMLorenzo Pellegrini 83
RMSamuel Chukwueze 80
CDMYunus Musah 75
CDMIsmael Bennacer 83
LBDavide Zappacosta 79
LCBOdilon Kossounou81
RCBDanilo82
RBGiovanni Di Lorenzo 82
GKMarco Carnesecchi82

Best 20k starter squad

Our 20,000 squad combines some of the best starter cards from La Liga and Serie A. Iago Aspas and Artem Dovbyk provide a lethal one-two punch up top, and the center midfield pairing of Rodrigo De Paul and Lorenzo Pellegrini will dominate the middle of the field.

Here’s the best 20k starter squad.

25k starter team in EA FC 25Dexerto
POSITIONPLAYEROVR
STIago Aspas 84
STArten Dovbyk84
LMStephan El Shaarawy79
CMRodrigo De Paul 84
CMLorenzo Pellegrini 83
RMViktor Tsygankov83
LBReinildo 80
LCBPierre Kalulu78
RCBBenjamin Pavard 84
RBNahuel Molina82
GKAlejandro Remiro Gargallo 84

Best 50k starter squad

Selma Bacha was arguably one of the best left-backs and overall cards in FC 24, and she is back and better than ever in this title. Meanwhile, Marie Katoto is extremely underpriced for what offers up front and there are several other cheap beasts in this squad too that won’t break the bank.

Here’s the best 50k starter squad.

50k starter squad in FC 25Dexerto
POSITIONPLAYEROVR
STMarie Katoto 88
STMelchie Dumornay83
LMTabitha Chawinga84
CMAmel Majri84
CMWarren Zaire-Emery80
RMClara Mateo85
LBSelma Bacha86
LCBJean-Clair Todibo 80
RCBBenjamin Pavard 84
RBMalo Gusto 80
GKBrice Samba82

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best formations and Road to the Knockouts promo.

