EVO 2023: Schedule, results, & winners
EVO 2023, the world’s premier fighting game tournament, is set to take place on August 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know to tune into this historic event, including the schedule, results, and tournament winners.
EVO, aka the Evolution Championship Series, is the premier fighting game tournament for players and enthusiasts across the world. This is the tournament where legends are made, where historic moments like “EVO moment 37” happen, and a place where the greats are crowned.
With EVO 2023 approaching and fighting games entering a new era with the likes of Street Fighter 6, the hype surrounding this event is at an all-time high. We’ve got all the details you need to know about EVO 2023, including match schedules, dates, results, and winners, covered in the following few sections.
Contents
- EVO 2023 Schedule
- EVO 2023 Date and Time and Featured Games
- EVO 2023 Total players
- EVO 2023 Winners and Results
EVO 2023 Schedule
The full schedule for EVO 2023 has been presented below. All times are mentioned in PDT (Pacific Daylight Time).
Day 1- August 4, 2023
Main Stage
- 10 AM-7:30 PM: EVO 2023 Industry Showcase
- 7:30 PM- 9 PM: Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Top 6
Stage 2
- 10:30 AM- 3:30 PM: Dragon Ball Fighter Z R1 Pools
- 4:30 PM- 9:30 PM: Tekken 7 R1 Pools
Stage 3
- 10:30 AM- 3:30 PM: King of Fighter XV R1 Pools
- 4:30 PM- 6:30 PM: King of Fighter XV R2 Pools
- 6:30 PM- 8:30 PM: Pools, King of Fighters XV (24 to 6)
Stage 4
- 10:30 AM-3:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R1 Pools
- 4:30 PM- 9:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R1 Pools
Stage 5
- 10:30 AM- 3:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive R1 Pools
- 4:30 PM- 9:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive R1 Pools
Stage 6
- 10:30 AM- 1:30 PM: Mortal Kombat 11 R1 Pools
- 1:30 PM- 3:30 PM: Mortal Kombat 11 R2 Pools
- 4:30 PM- 6:30 PM: Mortal Kombat 11 (24 to 6)
- 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
Stage 7
- 10:30 AM- 3:30 PM: Melty Blood Type Lumina R1 Pools
- 4:30 PM- 6:30 PM: Melty Blood Type Lumina R2 Pools
- 6:30 PM- 8:30 PM: Melty Blood Type Lumina (24 to 6)
Day 2- August 5, 2023
Main Stage
- 10:30 AM-1:30 PM: Melty Blood Type Lumina Top 6
- 1:30 PM- 4:30 PM: King of Fighters XV Top 6
- 4:30 PM- 7:30 PM: Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Finals
- 7:30 PM-10:00 PM: Dragon Ball Fighter Z Top 6
Stage 2
- 10:30 AM- 2:30 PM: Tekken 7 R2 Pools
- 3:30 PM- 7:30 PM: Tekken 7 R2 Pools
- 7:30 PM- 10:30 PM: Tekken 7 (24 to 6)
Stage 3
- 10:30 AM-12:30 PM: Dragon Ball Fighter Z R1 Pools
- 12:30 PM-2:30 PM: Dragon Ball Fighter Z R2 Pools
- 3:30 PM- 6:30 PM: Dragon Ball Fighter Z (48 to 6)
Stage 4
- 10:30 AM-2:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R2 Pools
- 3:30 PM-5:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R3 Pools
- 5:30 PM-7:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R4 Pools
- 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 (24 to 6)
Stage 5
- 10:30 AM-2:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive R2 Pools
- 3:30 PM-7:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive R3 Pools
- 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive (24 to 6)
Stage 6
- 10:30 AM-2:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 R1 Pools
- 3:30 PM- 7:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 R2 Pools
- 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 (48-6)
Stage 7
- 10:30 AM-2:30 PM: Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Open Beta Tournament
- 3:30 PM-5:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R3 Pools
- 5:30 PM-7:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 R4 Pools
- 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 (24 to 6)
Day 3- August 6, 2023
Main Stage
- 10:30 AM-1:30 PM: Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 6
- 1:30 PM-4:30 PM: Tekken 7 Top 6
- 4:30 PM-7:30 PM: Guilty Gear Strive Top 6
- 7:30 PM-10:30 PM: Street Fighter 6 Top 6
EVO 2023 Dates, Time, and Featured Games
EVO 2023 is set to take place between Friday, August 4, 2023, and Sunday, August 6, 2023. The matches will take place between 10 AM PDT to 11 PM PDT on all three days.
The games that will be featured in the tournament are as follows:
- Street Fighter 6
- Tekken 7
- Guilty Gear Strive
- King of Fighters XV
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
EVO 2023 Total Players for every game
The total number of players who are set to participate in EVO 2023 across every major title are provided below:
- Street Fighter 6: 7061
- Guilty Gear Strive: 2481
- Tekken 7: 1580
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3: 1346
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z: 838
- King of Fighters XV: 666
- Melty Blood Type Lumina: 554
- Mortal Kombat 11: 449
EVO 2023 Winners and Results
EVO 2023 has not started yet. However, once the tournament begins and the results are out, we will update them in this section.
This concludes everything that you need to know about EVO 2023 so far. We will update this section with even more details once the tournament begins in the future. In the meantime, check out some of our other games at Dexerto for guides and tips.
