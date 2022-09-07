Witcher 3 dev confirms next game is first in a brand-new saga

During an earnings call, CD Projekt Red confirmed its next Witcher game will mark the start of a new saga for the series.

The Polish studio formally announced it had begun work on a new Witcher title this past spring. Apart from news that Unreal Engine 5 will power the project, few details surfaced from the reveal.

But a teaser image depicting a Lynx Medallion suggests a Witcher School that spawned from popular fanfiction may take center stage.

And it now seems CD Projekt Red’s Witcher universe will continue to expand beyond whatever comes next.

The next Witcher game is the start of something greater

During CD Projekt Red‘s latest earnings call, an investor asked President and Joint CEO Adam Kiciński to clarify comments about a “new Witcher saga.”

In his response, the executive noted that CDPR is already considering plans to produce multiple titles in the monster-filled universe.

“We said that there’ll be a new saga. Now we are pre-producing the first game of this saga. But we have in mind more than one. The first saga [featured] three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game…”

Talk about CD Projekt Red’s future plans for its mainline Witcher series begins around the 50:20 timestamp in the following video:

Given the Witcher franchise’s unwavering popularity in recent years, this news seemed all but confirmed prior to Kiciński’s comment. Still, it’s nice to have confirmation that the next Witcher game is unlikely to count as the last.

During the earnings call, the company also reiterated that The Witcher 3’s long-awaited new-gen update remains on track for a late 2022 release. The studio continues to withhold details about a specific due date, however.

With Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC slated for 2023, information on the next Witcher game will likely remain under wraps for quite a while.