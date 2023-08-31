The Witcher 4 now being worked on by over 250 devs reveals CD Projekt update

CD Project revealed that Over 250 devs are now working on the Witcher 4 Polaris in a recent financial results call.

Ever since its entry into pre-production, CD Projekt has been reticent with updates on the status of The Witcher 4 Polaris, only giving players a small taster of their plans for the franchise and their general timeline,

And because of that, Witcher fans haven’t exactly been flush with new looks into the game as CD Projekt focuses their efforts on Cyperpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion, Phantom Liberty.

And in their latest financial results meeting, CD Projekt revealed the development team for The Witcher is increasing as Cyberpunk 2077 is winding down.

Xbox Once Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty wraps up, much of the team will work on The Witcher 4

According to CD Projekt’s CEO Adam Kiciński, “At the end of July, the Phantom Liberty team working on the pre-release phase consisted of 300 people,” he said in the earnings call, revealing how large the expansion dev team is.

He revealed further, “That’s fewer than as the end of 2022, but it still remains our biggest team. On the other hand, the Polaris team has grown to almost 260 developers at the end of July. After releasing Phantom Liberty, we will transfer a big part of the team to Polaris.”

Further explaining, “We’ll transfer a big part of the team to [The Witcher 4]. Some members will be moved onto Cyberpunk Orion or Hadar, but we will also be supporting Phantom Liberty after launch.”

Cyberpunk Orion is set to be the sequel in development after Phantom Liberty, and Hadar is CD Projekt’s new IP in the works.

The release of The Witcher 4 Polaris promises to bring a new Witcher Trilogy to the fold, with CD Projekt promising that it would all be released within six years of the first release.