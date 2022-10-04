Cyberpunk 2077 sequel & Witcher trilogy officially in development

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

CD Projekt Red confirms that a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is coming and that the next Witcher game will be the first chapter in a new trilogy.

Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red have confirmed that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is in development alongside a full trilogy of Witcher games. The team has revealed that the Cyberpunk sequel is codenamed ‘Orion’ and ‘will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe’.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a rough start, but has seen a recent influx of players.

The next Witcher game will be codenamed ‘Polaris’ and will be the beginning of a new trilogy of games. However, whether or not we’ll be playing as Geralt, Ciri, or someone new has yet to be revealed. The setting and time period of the next Witcher game/trilogy are also unknown.

CD Projekt Red also revealed that two other Witcher games are in development and are separate from the Polaris Trilogy. The first of these is called Canis Majoris and will be ‘a full-fledged Witcher game, developed by an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games’.

The next is codenamed Sirius and will also be set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR. This Witcher entry will offer multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and a story.

Finally, a new IP codenamed Hadar has also been announced, this game will not be connected to the Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077 series and is in the earliest stages of development. Nothing else has been revealed about Project Hadar as of yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently seen a resurgence that saw it emerge as one of Steam’s top-selling titles, following the release of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime.