Eternights: Release date, platforms, trailer & gameplay

Eternights is a brand new JRPG that looks to blend fast-paced action combat and in-depth dating simulator mechanics. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game so far, including its release date, platforms, trailer, and gameplay.

2023 may be a huge year for Triple A games, but there are a lot of great indie titles coming out as well. Eternights looks to bring an exciting twist to the JRPG genre by combining monster-slaying battles with a matchmaking dating sim.

Coming from Studio Sai, Eternights clearly draws a lot of inspiration from the beloved Persona franchise but looks to carve out an identity of its own with its vibrant cast of characters who must navigate the end of the world, and try to find love along the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including its release date, platforms, trailer, and gameplay.

Contents

Studio Sai Action combat is a big part of this game.

Studio Sai’s Eternights will be released digitally on September 12, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game will also receive a physical release in Holiday 2023, as revealed during the Gamescon Future Games Showcase.

Trailer

Eternights was revealed during PlayStation’s summer State of Play on June 2, 2022, where we got a brief glimpse at the game’s characters, the fast-paced hack n’ slash combat, and some of the dating sim elements, including that all-important ‘press R2 to hold hands’ command.

A second trailer followed almost a year later which confirmed the game’s initial release date. Finally, a third trailer was released during Gamescom Future Games Showcase, where it was revealed the release date had been moved up to September 12, 2023.

You can check out all three trailers below:

Gameplay details

The core gameplay loop of Eternights blends dungeon crawling with dating sim mechanics. According to the official game description, “The world we know is turned upside down when a mysterious event transforms people into violent monsters and creates giant walls that close in your city. When your arm is replaced with a magical, shapeshifting replica that grants you strange powers, it’s up to you to break through the wall and save the world… and your love life.”

Studio Sai Eternights features a calendar-based system.

During the action portion of the game, you’ll be fighting through hostile dungeons and engaging in intense hack-and-slash combat with monstrous enemies. A handful of magical abilities will be at your disposal, and your companions will also lend you a hand.

Outside of dungeons, dating is a huge part of Eternights. The apocalypse isn’t halting your love life, and you’re free to romance any one of your fellow survivors who make up the core cast of characters. You’ll have to manage your time well as the game operates on a calendar system, however, so if you want to take someone on a date, make sure you’ve got enough time to do so!

That’s everything we know about Eternights so far. For more on the latest upcoming releases, check out our hubs below:

