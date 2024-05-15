New LoL Champion might have been revealed by cosmetic datamine

League of Legends has had a new emote data mined, potentially revealing the next champion to be released after Smolder into the MOBA.

The next champion to be introduced into League of Legends has just had their identity revealed on the PBE thanks to a new emote. The emote features the champion taking some form of notes, hosting a look no other character currently has in League of Legends.

This has league players suspecting that this isn’t simply a skin for an existing champion but one completely different from the rest of the roster. The character is wearing a fuzzy hood with glasses, potentially indicating her being some form of researcher, which aligns well with Riot’s most recent champion roadmap of a solo laner from the Freljord.

The roadmap also states that the champion is a Vastayan, meaning they’re part anthropomorphic like champions Xayah, Sett, and Ahri. While we may not have a name for the champion as of yet, this is the first look we’ve gotten at the new champion, which has players excited.

According to LoL Twitter account Spideraxe, the two new cosmetics are titled Hooded Figure and Helstrek respectively. Spideraxe has claimed that the two are part of a mini-event headed to LoL called “The Spirit of Hearth Home”. This once again lines up with the knowledge that the new champion is from the Frejlord.

Riot’s champion roadmap also indicates that the character is able to “see what others think is not there”, and her “passion led her to travel, discover, and investigate across her home.” This could explain why she’s dressed in travelling attire, and why her glasses are so prominently displayed in the summoner icon.

Smolder was released on January 31, 2024, which means it’s been about 4 months since we’ve seen any new champion, this makes it a perfect time for Riot to reveal more info about League of Legends’ frosty Frejlordian solo laner.