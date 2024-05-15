LoL patch 14.11 massively buffs Ornn with reworked passive items

Patch 14.11 of League of Legends will be introducing a massive buff to Ornn’s passive items to better account for the item changes, which will allow players to be more flexible with what items they upgrade.

Frejlordian top laner Ornn will be receiving a massive buff in Patch 14.11. The new buff sees his passive getting a rework, which now allows him to upgrade any item from his ally rather than a few of them.

Previously Ornn could upgrade one item for each ally, granting them about 1000 gold in stats. Not all items could be upgraded, however, and the ally would have to have built one of the upgradable Ornn items. The item’s stats would also be dictated depending on what they built, meaning some of the stats could go to waste.

A post on X from Spideraxe reveals this will no longer be the case in Patch 14.11 though, with a rework that allows any item to be upgraded by Ornn.

Every legendary item in the game can now be upgraded. Instead of having a unique name like before, the items will instead have a Masterwork tag on them. Ornn can still only upgrade 1 item per teammate, with the item being decided by whatever is in the first slot of the teammate’s inventory.

Alongside this, only certain priority stats can be upgraded. AD, AP, HP, Armor, Magic Resist, Ability Haste, and Attack speed are all available to be upgraded, which means less useful stats like Mana will be skipped.

Ornn was already picked as a powerful champion for his great utility in providing bonus stats, and this new change will make him even more desirable as a premier supportive tank. The proposed changes will hit the live server with Patch 14.11, slated to go live on May 30, 2024.