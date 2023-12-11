Epic Games reveal instructions for first LEGO Fortnite set

We’ve seen a great team-up with LEGO and Fortnite, so will we see any LEGO Fortnite sets from the battle royale giant soon? We may have just gotten the first.

The LEGO x Fortnite in-game collaboration has hit the ground running with an incredible event, keeping fans entertained for hours on end. However, the question remains: “Are we getting any LEGO Fortnite sets?”. A recent reveal by Epic Games may have just confirmed that very thing.

The iconic Loot Llama has entered the physical realm of LEGO, at least in a certain way. We’ve previously mentioned the possibility of LEGO Fortnite sets, but this is a significant leap towards an official series of Fortnite sets from LEGO.

LEGO Fortnite Loot Llama instructions

Epic Games has released official instructions so that you can build your own LEGO Fortnite Loot Llama set. Some assembly is required, literally. We’ve dropped all the steps and pieces you need below.

Though these are just instructions, and you’ll have to source your own pieces from either the LEGO Store or local store or even the old box in your childhood room full of LEGO bricks, this is an excellent step towards full-scale LEGO Fortnite sets.

Great ideas for LEGO Fortnite sets include specific character skins that are individually sold in a LEGO Minifigure pack series, players fighting it out in iconic Fortnite locations such as Tilted Towers, and a whole Battle Bus set! The possibilities are virtually endless.

