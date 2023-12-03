Are LEGO Fortnite sets coming soon?

We’ve seen a great team-up with LEGO and Fortnite for their upcoming event, so will we see any LEGO Fortnite sets from the battle royale giant soon?

The LEGO x Fortnite collaboration event is days away, and we have been extremely excited ever since LEGO has officially teased the crossover, leaving us with tons of giddy questions about what this upcoming event will contain. We’ll admit we didn’t see an appearance from Eminem coming.

We’ll see an awesome new open-world game mode in the LEGO x Fortnite collaboration, new skins, new weapons, and even a class system for said game mode. But the question remains: Will we be getting any LEGO Fortnite sets in the future?

Upcoming LEGO Fortnite sets

Although there is no solid evidence that we’ll receive any LEGO Fortnite sets anytime soon, having a massive crossover event with LEGO and not making any sets is questionable. We’ve seen official renders of iconic skins in Fortnite recreated as LEGO minifigures, as seen on the LEGO Kids Fortnite page, so the chance of sets is still possible.

Many ideas for LEGO Fortnite sets emerge from this official image alone. Specific character skins that are individually sold in a LEGO minifigure pack series, players fighting it out in iconic Fortnite locations such as Tilted Towers and a whole Battle Bus set! The possibilities are virtually endless.

Keep up to date with the LEGO X Fortnite event and any updates about LEGO Fortnite sets by check out our LEGO Fortnite hub pages. The LEGO Fortnite event will start on December 7, 2023, we can’t wait either!