LEGO Fortnite sets with Battle Bus, Loot Llama and more are an instant cop

LEGO has unveiled its first-ever collection of Fortnite sets inspired by various characters, places, and items from the game, and they are a sight to behold.

LEGO Fortnite sets that originally leaked online have finally been officially announced in the form of Durrr Burger, Supply Llama, Peely Bone, and the iconic Battle Bus sets. They come in varying difficulty levels, with each set featuring intricate details.

Fans have been hoping for crossover sets between the two popular brands since the debut of LEGO Fornite in December of 2023.

Now that these sets have been confirmed, you can pre-order them on LEGO’s online store with shipping to begin by October 1. Sets range in price from $14.99 to $99.99 depending on the complexity and difficulty of the kits.

LEGO These LEGO Fortnite sets feature intricate details such as Chug Jugs and Pickaxes.

The Durrr Burger is meant for a younger audience focused on age groups 9+. It’s a vibrant brick version of the Restaurant mascot of the same name and comes in a 193-piece set with googly eyes and a cute olive on a toothpick.

There is also the Peely Bone set, catering to a mature audience of 18+. It features 1414 pieces, which become a towering 14-inch Peely bone. This piece has movable arms and includes the Peely Pick Pickaxe, Paint Launcher, and Banana Bag Back Bling.

The Fortnite Battle Bus includes movable wheels and a roof that comes off. Suitable for ages 10+, it adds accessories like Slurp Juice, a Grappler, Pickaxes, and Slap Juice. It also includes nine LEGO Minifigures that can be put on various parts of the bus.

Finally, the Supply Llama is made up of 691 pieces and is for ages 12+. It features seven different accessories: Grappler, Slurp Juice, Rough Ruby, Backpack, Good Luck Charm, Slap Juice, and Dynamite.

The Battle Bus and Peely Bone are the most expensive pieces, priced at $99.99 each. The Supply Llama is priced at $39.99, while the Durrr Burger is priced at $14.99.