EA Sports PGA Tour editions & pre-order bonuses

Interested in EA Sports PGA Tour but unsure of which version to purchase? Our detailed guide will run you through each version and help you decide the best way to enjoy a round of 18.

Choosing the right version of a game can sometimes be a tricky task as it’s all about getting value for money. EA Sports PGA Tour poses a similar headache to prospective buyers with various goodies being offered across multiple editions.

Whether you’re after the standard edition or you want something with a bit more jazz to it, we’ve got everything you need to know about EA Sports PGA Tour’s different offerings.

EA Sports PGA Tour Standard Edition

If you only care about securing yourself a copy of the core EA Sports PGA Tour experience and not messing around with additional content, then the Standard Edition may suit your eye:

Base game

Grand Slam Gear Bundle

THE PLAYERS Gear

Scotty Cameron Putter

EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition

If you’re a seasoned golf veteran who wants the full bang for their buck, then the EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition comes with a ton of extras – including Madden NFL 23 as well!

Base game

Grand Slam Gear Bundle

THE PLAYERS Gear

Scotty Cameron Putter

3-Day Early Access

Early Access to Augusta National

1500 PGA TOUR Points

PGA TOUR XP Bundle

The Masters Gear

Madden NFL 23

EA Sports PGA Tour EA Play Pro Edition

There’s no super-duper Collector’s Edition of EA Sports PGA Tour sadly, but PC players with EA Play Pro can secure themselves a unique edition that comes with one extra item:

Base game

Grand Slam Gear Bundle

THE PLAYERS Gear

Scotty Cameron Putter

3-Day Early Access

Early Access to Augusta National

1500 PGA TOUR Points

PGA TOUR XP Bundle

The Masters Gear

Madden NFL 23

EA PLAY Staff Bag

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about EA Sports PGA Tour and the different ways you can experience the game. For even more guides on EA’s latest golf game, check these out:

