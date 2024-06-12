Madden 25: Pre-order bonus & edition differences

Here’s an overview of the different pre-order editions for Madden 25, plus what bonuses come with each.

With training camp near, Madden season is approaching. EA Sports confirmed in May 2024 that Madden 25, which is now available for pre-order, will be released in mid-August.

As usual, there are several different editions for Madden and each comes with its own pre-order bonuses. Additionally, there’s a special edition that includes a different football game, albeit one that’ll likely interest fans of the Madden franchise.

Here’s a look at all the different editions.

Contents

Madden 25 pre-order bonuses

Each version of Madden 25 is available for pre-order. The three versions all come with different perks.

Article continues after ad

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is Madden 25’s base version. It costs the least of the three and has the fewest perks.

Those who pre-order the Standard Edition, set to release on August 16, will receive both the old-gen and current-gen versions for console purchases.

Article continues after ad

Additional pre-order bonuses include a Cover Athlete Elite Player Item, a choice of two Strategy Items, as well as Superstar Drip Gear and a Legendary XP Boost. The Drip Gear and XP boost are current-gen exclusives.

The Standard Edition costs $69.99 USD (£55.40 GBP, Є64.52 EUR).

EA Sports

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game of Madden 25, similar to the Standard Edition, but also offers additional digital bonuses.

Article continues after ad

For one, players will receive early access beginning on August 13. Additionally, the Deluxe Edition comes with the following:

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

4600 Madden Points

Includes current-gen and old-gen editions

Superstar Drip Gear

Legendary XP Boost

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Be aware that the Deluxe Edition costs more than the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 USD (£79.15 GBP, Є92.18 EUR).

College Football 25 MVP Edition

In addition to the Standard and Deluxe Edition of Madden 25, there’s also a third option.

In May 2024, EA Sports released information regarding College Football 25. Among the pre-order versions of College Football 25 was the College Football MVP Edition, which also comes with Madden 25.

The MVP Edition comes with the Madden 25 Deluxe Edition, as well as the following for College Football 25:

Article continues after ad

Three Days of Early Access for College Football 25 (Jul 16-18)

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of one player item out of three)

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

The MVP Edition costs $149.99 USD (£118.73 GBP, Є138.27 EUR).