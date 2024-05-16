EA Sports College Football 25: Pre-order bonus & edition differences

EA Sports confirmed in May what pre-order bonuses come with the three different editions of College Football 25.

After a three-year wait, EA confirmed on May 16 that football fans can jump into College Football 25 worldwide on July 19, with early access beginning on July 16 for those who are willing to

College Football 25, much like other EA Sports games, will comes with different editions and different bonuses.

Contents

College Football 25 pre-order bonuses

Each version of EA Sports College Football 25 is available for pre-order. The three versions all come with different perks.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is the base version of College Football 25. It costs the least out of the three, but it also comes with the fewest amount of perks.

Article continues after ad

Those who pre-order the Standard Edition, which releases on July 19, comes with an Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (one player out of 134), a Cover Athlete Ultimate Team (one of three), and a Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item.

Article continues after ad

The Standard Edition costs $69.99 USD (£55.40 GBP, Є64.52 EUR).

EA Sports

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game of College Football 25, much like the Standard Edition. And, it does come with additional digital bonuses.

Three days of early access beginning on July 16, 4,600 Ultimate Team Points, as well as the Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (one player out of 134), a Cover Athlete Ultimate Team (one of three), and Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item from the Standard Edition, are all included.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, those who purchase the Deluxe Edition by June 27 will receive a Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team pack (one player out of five).

Be mindful, though, that the Deluxe Edition costs more than the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 USD (£79.15 GBP, Є92.18 EUR).

MVP Edition

The MVP Edition is the most expensive version of College Football 25. It comes with three days of early access, plus all the perks included in the Deluxe Edition.

It also comes with the Madden 25 Deluxe Edition, as well as the following bonuses for the latest installment of Madden:

Article continues after ad

Three days of early access for Madden beginning on August 13

4,600 MUT Points

Early Access MUT Challenges

AKA Player Item

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Bundle Exclusive Elite Player Item

Choice of Two Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear (PS5/Xbox Series X|S Exclusive)

Legendary XP Boost (PS5/Xbox Series X|S Exclusive)

The MVP Edition costs $149.99 USD (£118.73 GBP, Є138.27 EUR).

Pre-orders for College Football 25 went live on May 16.