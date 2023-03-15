Will EA Sports PGA Tour be on Xbox Game Pass?

EA Sports PGA Tour is the new, blockbuster golf game from EA, so Xbox Game Pass subscribers will probably be interested to know if the title will be dropping on the service. We’re here to answer that question.

The simulated golf game stratosphere is really beginning to heat up now as there are two veritable options for fans to choose from: the upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour, and 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23.

EA are very much signaling their return to golf games with EA Sports PGA Tour as it’s been quite some time since they released their last effort – Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour.

Article continues after ad

With players eager to find out as much as they can about the titanic company’s newest sports title, here’s everything we know about if EA Sports PGA Tour is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

EA Sports

Is EA Sports PGA Tour on Xbox Game Pass?

It seems that EA Sports PGA Tour will not be appearing on the Xbox Game Pass service anytime soon.

EA have made no mention of the game coming to Game Pass, nor has the suggestion been spotted anywhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What we do know, though, is that there will be a completely free 10-hour trial for EA Play members, which is also available to subscribers who own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Article continues after ad

This will give prospective buyers a chance to try out the game beforehand and see if it takes their fancy, or allow guaranteed buyers the opportunity to get stuck into the game nice and early.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be one of 2023’s biggest sports titles and will be the perfect accompaniment for hungry golf fans desperate for officially licensed golf.

If you want to know about other games and their availability on Xbox Game Pass, we have many other guides to help you out:

Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is Resident Evil 4 Remake coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Destiny 2: Lightfall be on Game Pass? | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is Modern Warfare 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?