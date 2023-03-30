EA Sports PGA Tour PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

EA Sports PGA Tour, like any other title, has a bunch of minimum and recommended specs for players to be able to both run the game and optimize it. So without further ado, here are all the PC requirements for EA’s newest golf game.

EA have made it clear in their mission statement that EA Sports PGA Tour is an adventurous golf title that puts the company well and truly back in the simulated golf market.

The pre-release trailers have shown the game to look pretty stunning, and to help inform players, we’ve got the full range of minimum and recommended specs for the title.

EA Sports

EA Sports PGA Tour minimum specs

Here’s the complete list of EA Sports PGA Tour’s minimum specs that are required for PC players, and they will allow you to enjoy the game in some capacity:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GM RAM

8 GM RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

EA Sports PGA Tour recommended specs

On the other hand, if you want your fairways to look flashy and your greens to look pristine, then you might want to check out EA Sport’s PGA Tour recommended specs:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 X

Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 X Memory: 12 GM RAM

12 GM RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (4 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

