EA Sports PGA Tour Achievements & Trophies list

Golfing fans interested in EA Sports PGA Tour may also have an interest in the game’s Trophies and Achievements. So, we’ve got the list for you in full.

EA Sports PGA Tour looks to make an impact in 2023 and tee-to-green is aiming to be one of the most comprehensive and immersive golfing experiences to date. We’ve seen this over not just one interview, but two interviews, and the golf gaming market is opening up!

As part of its overall package, there are many modes and gameplay options to try out. This is reflected in the game’s Trophies and Achievements list. If you want to know what’s required to help you achieve perfection in EA Sports PGA Tour, then we’ve got the complete set of objectives for you to check out.

How many Trophies & Achievements are in EA Sports PGA Tour?

It’s a short Par 3 in relative terms for EA Sports PGA Tour as there are only 19 PlayStation Trophies to earn, with a lesser figure of 18 Achievements for Xbox players.

Obviously, the PlayStation’s Platinum trophy warrants an additional feat for blue-brand players, hence the minor difference. It’s now time for the full list, with one or two Achievements and Trophies looking to be quite tricky to navigate.

EA Sports PGA Tour: All Trophies & Achievements

G.O.A.T.: Earn all Trophies.

Earn all Trophies. The Ultimate Prize: Win the FedExCup.

Win the FedExCup. A Tradition Unlike Any Other: Win the Masters.

Win the Masters. A Passion for Excellence: Win the PGA Championship.

Win the PGA Championship. From Many, One: Win the U.S. Open.

Win the U.S. Open. Golf’s Original Championship: Win the Open Championship.

Win the Open Championship. The Strongest Field in Golf: Win THE PLAYERS Championship.

Win THE PLAYERS Championship. Makin’ the Cut: Make the cut in a PGA TOUR event.

Make the cut in a PGA TOUR event. Winner’s Circle: Win a PGA TOUR event.

Win a PGA TOUR event. Ace in the Hole: Record a hole-in-one.

Record a hole-in-one. Holey Moley: Hole out from at least 100 yards away.

Hole out from at least 100 yards away. Bomb’s Away: Hit a drive over 400 yards.

Hit a drive over 400 yards. From Way Downtown: Make a putt over 50 ft.

Make a putt over 50 ft. Competitor’s Spirit: Complete an Online Tournament.

Complete an Online Tournament. Golfer Versus Golfer: Complete an Online H2H game.

Complete an Online H2H game. Victory Lap: Get a win in an Online H2H game.

Get a win in an Online H2H game. Star Power: Complete a Challenge.

Complete a Challenge. Clean Sheet: Complete an 18-hole round of Stroke Play without recording a bogey.

Complete an 18-hole round of Stroke Play without recording a bogey. Perfect Round: Shoot 59 or better in an 18-hole round of Stroke Play.

