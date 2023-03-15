Will EA Sports PGA Tour be cross-platform?

EA Sports PGA Tour will be available for multiple platforms on release, so it begs the question, will the title include any form of crossplay or cross-platform support?

Games have come a long way since the early days of short, basic single-player experiences. With AAA behemoths in 2023 capable of sustaining players across a variety of platforms, many are looking for something to really sink their teeth into. EA Sports PGA Tour is no exception, as the golf sim will contain online multi-person tournaments to keep digital golfers engaged.

So, if a large group can tee it up together simultaneously, does that mean EA will be providing the ability for them to utilize crossplay? And does it enable cross-platform progression to allow seamless switching between platforms? Let’s find out.

EA Sports

Does EA Sports PGA Tour have cross-platform progression?

It’s good news for EA Sports PGA Tour players as according to EA’s official wording: “Cross-Platform progression is available for your created golfer so you can save your gear, outfits, and achievements to access your created golfer across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.”

So, you won’t have to fret about continuing your main game save across different platforms such as Xbox and PC, for instance.

Does EA Sports PGA Tour have crossplay?

EA Sports PGA Tour will not feature crossplay at launch, but EA is “constantly evaluating the possibility of this feature appearing post-launch.”

For the time being, it’s not clear as to why EA has decided to not include crossplay at launch, but for players looking to enjoy the game with friends across different platforms, there is at least the chance that EA will add it later down the line.

That’s everything we know about the state of crossplay and cross-progression in EA Sports PGA Tour. For more similar guides, check these out below:

