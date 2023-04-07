What are Tickets in EA Sports PGA Tour?

You’ll notice that EA Sports PGA Tour has a few different currencies to keep on top of, but the most perplexing one has to be Tickets. If you’re unsure of what they do or how to obtain them, our quick guide will get you up to speed.

Once you get into the swing (pun intended) of things in EA Sports PGA Tour, you’ll notice that the top-right portion of your screen will very quickly become crowded and feature different numbers and symbols on the game’s home menu.

They will keep you afloat with your PGA Tour Points, and how many upgrade points you have, but you will also be able to keep a track of your Tickets too.

So, here’s a quick guide on the Tickets currency and how they contribute to the overall golf sim experience.

What do Tickets do in EA Sports PGA Tour?

Tickets are an obtainable currency in EA Sports PGA Tour that allows you to enter Weekly and Seasonal Tournaments in the online portion of the game. These special Tournaments feature insane rewards and each one has a different Ticket entry requirement.

How to earn Tickets in EA Sports PGA Tour

There are two main methods that players can use to acquire Tickets in EA Sports PGA Tour: Using Reward Points to compete in Daily Tournaments and win Tickets, or buying them using real money.

The easier of the two options is to obviously just outright buy them and save yourself the trouble of accumulating them. Understandably, lots of players won’t want to do that and the idea of microtransactions isn’t ideal.

So the primary tactic is to access the ‘Daily Tournaments’ section of the game, make sure you preview the rewards for each one and that should tell you which ones will reward Tickets.

You’ll need to rinse and repeat this method if you want regular entries into Ticket-offering tournaments though, but the rewards should more than suffice.

When you're not trying to land a big haul of Tickets in EA Sports PGA Tour, check out the other guides we've whipped up for the game:

