How to play EA Sports PGA Tour early: Early access start date

EA Sports PGA Tour is giving players the chance to get hands-on with the game ahead of schedule thanks to early access. If you’re keen on getting stuck into your golfing career and heading to the links, our guide will fill you in.

Early access has been a fantastic opportunity for many players over the years to tuck into a game before the majority of other players will. EA Sports PGA Tour follows in the footsteps of many of its other EA sports titles in the past and provides players with this very same early access period.

So, if the allure of an early tee-off time is too tempting to resist and you want to put those pre-release-date reps in, then read on for how to gain early access to EA Sports PGA Tour.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

If you qualify for the EA Sports PGA Tour early access period, then you’ll be pleased to know you won’t have to wait long as it’ll go live on April 4, 2023.

You’ll get access to the game and all it has to offer including its staggering selection of launch courses, licensed gear, officially licensed Tour Pros, and much more!

How to get 3-day early access to EA Sports PGA Tour

There are two ways that prospective EA Sports PGA Tour players can get involved with early access: pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game, or sign up for EA Play.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you opt for the Deluxe Edition, you’ll receive the full 3 days of early access, along with a host of other benefits such as exclusive gear and XP and PGA Tour Points bundles.

Article continues after ad

However, if your early access comes courtesy of EA Play, you’ll be able to play the game when the option goes live, but you only get a 10-hour free trial. So bear that in mind.

That’s everything you need to know about EA Sports PGA Tour and its early access period. For more information on the game though, check out our other guides below:

Will EA Sports PGA Tour be cross-platform? | Will EA Sports PGA Tour be on Xbox Game Pass? | EA Sports PGA Tour Achievements & Trophies list