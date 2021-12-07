How to enter The Matrix Awakens experience for PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S

Epic Games have announced a new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo for The Game Awards that will star The Matrix Awakens’ Keanu Reeves on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Audiences will get a first-hand look at the future of video games during a special event that will kick off on December 9. Epic have partnered with The Matrix Resurrections director Lana Wachowski for the tech demo that will feature Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The short teaser trailer for UE5 comes straight from the uncanny valley’s heart by showing off a completely remade version of Reeves, presumably on the updated engine.

Advertisement

The Matrix Awakens invites next-gen console holders to join CGI Neo in previewing Unreal Engine 5 during The Game Awards.

The Matrix Awakens pre-download

People can pre-download the UE5 experience to see what Epic has in store for the next iteration of its popular game engine on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Matrix Awakens free download

It will be a 29 GB download on both consoles. While people can have it on their platforms, they’ll have to wait a bit to actually access the content.

Read more: SK Gaming turn to nutrition to improve player performance

The experience promises a “real-time tech demo” for Epic’s game engine and will run alongside The Game Awards when it premiers on December 9.

Advertisement

CGI Neo asks what’s real

The internet lit up after Epic unveiled its upcoming project to show off its latest game engine with an eerie recreation of The One.

“How do we know what is real?” Reeves said in the brief trailer. It’s a compelling angle to tease the future of gaming and it had many people intrigued by the collaboration.

Read more: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao enters esports with new team

You can access the Matrix Awakens UE5 demo experience on your console in a few days to see what Epic has to offer next-gen games.