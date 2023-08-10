Disney Lorcana: Most valuable & expensive cards

The upcoming Disney Lorcana is heating up to be one of the more exciting TCG launches this year, and the second-hand market is already making big bucks.

Disney Lorcana is steadily approaching us, with its August 18 release date just over a week away. The upcoming trading card game offers a whole host of Disney characters and is starting to land in stores in preparation for its launch.

Though, as with every TCG since Magic: The Gathering, and every collectible card game since baseball card popularized it, there’s money in them hills. Those luscious green Disney hills.

Over on TCGPlayer, single cards are starting to rack up some extraordinary prices. As the game isn’t out yet, and the meta hasn’t been defined, it’s hard to say that it’s gameplay related. For now, it appears that Disney Lorcana’s secondary market is built on speculation and rarity.

Legendary cards currently have a high asking price for a game that isn’t out yet. Meanwhile, the D23 promos handed out a while back have begun to accumulate costs into the thousands.

What are the most expensive Disney Lorcana cards?

Right now, the most expensive card according to eBay and TCGPlayer is an Elsa from Frozen promo card which can reach nearly $5000. The listing on TCGPlayer currently has it pegged at around $2000. Meanwhile, on eBay, the card currently asks for a whopping $4,962.15 (converted from Euros). Digging further in, we find that a PSA 10-graded Elsa card has a $7000 asking price.

The rest of the Disney Lorcana promos from the D23 event all fetch significant costs, and of course, aren’t meant to be played with. These will never be printed again, and only those with the sacks of cash available will potentially ever have them.

If you want a full set of promo cards, 27 people – at the time of writing – are watching a full set costing $34,999. Yes, just a dollar shy of $40,000.

D23 Disney Lorcana promo card prices

The following are the prices of TCGPlayer and eBay for Disney Lorcana promo cards from D23, and then averaged by their most expensive listings:

Promo cards TCGPlayer eBay Average cost Elsa $2,000.00 $7,000.00 $4,500.00 Stitch $1,375.00 $4,999.00 $3,187.00 Maleficent $1,225.00 $2,499.00 $1,862.00 Robin Hood $1,225.00 $4,499.00 $2,862.00 Captain Hook $1,225.00 $4,499.00 $2,862.00 Cruella de Vil $1,200.00 $4,499.00 $2,849.50 Mickey Mouse $1,089.44 $2,149.00 $1,619.22

Non-promo Lorcana card prices

As for the actual cards you’ll be pulling in packs and including in decks, the prices aren’t as ludicrous. So far a “Super Rare” Mulan card is fetching around $75 on TCGPlayer – when it’s in stock. Down from this, Elsa’s other variation in the game is around $68. Again, TCGPlayer is telling us that there’s no stock listed at the moment.

From the looks of things, as we said before, this appears to be based on rarity right now, rather than gameplay. Think of it like Pokemon, where the cards mechanically might not matter in the game, but they’ll still rack up a high price if they’re rare.

In games like Magic, there’s something called “bulk rares”, where these are great in a limited format, but play little part in the overall game’s meta and are left to whither away in obscurity. Or 50-cent bulk buys.

Lorcana’s card prices seem to be fairly normal for now

This doesn’t yet seem to be the case with Disney Lorcana, with a healthy price list if we go by TCGPlayer. There are a lot of variants and card art that appear to be influencing the prices somewhat too.

However, this isn’t our recommendation to go out and buy singles just yet. As with any preorder, especially with singles, it’s always best to see how things shake out. Sure, you might miss out on some killer deals in hindsight, but you also aren’t risking losing $70 on a Mickey Mouse card that everyone will potentially be able to get, along with it also potentially not being good in the game.

For this list, we’ve made the cut-off point anything below $20. If you open one of these on launch day, you’re in the money.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.