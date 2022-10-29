How much are Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection promo cards worth

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

The Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection box has finally released, and fans are eager to know how much the three prized Charizard promos inside may be worth.

The Pokemon TCG has released many expansions and premium collections for the Sword & Shield era of the card game over the past several years. While some of these, like the Zamazenta and Zacian Ultra Premium Collection or Shining Fates Elite Trainer Boxes, have been particularly sought after, the new Charizard UPC may be one of the most anticipated.

The Charizard Ultra Premium Collection released on October 28, 2022, loaded down with metal dice, a Charizard VMAX playing mat, 16 booster packs, and 3 foil etched promo cards. The promos feature Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, each with vibrant art that hasn’t been seen on any other Sword & Shield Charizard cards to date.

While many may be planning to stick the beautiful Pokemon TCG cards in their binders or add them to playing decks for vibrant flair, others may be interested in taking advantage of the Kanto Fire-type’s overall popularity by selling the promos online. However, the current value of these cards may be surprising.

How much is the UPC Charizard V promo worth?

According to TCGplayer.com, the Charizard V promo from the collector’s set is worth $23.85 USD.

The Pokemon Company Ultra Premium Collection Charizard V promo

The card, which features an etched image of Charizard napping under a shady tree, is visually stunning. The style of the art matches many of the Secret Rare Full Arts that have been a part of recent Pokemon TCG expansions.

Additionally, the card packs a solid punch with the move “Heat Blast”, though the four-energy requirement may be a bit steep.

How much is the UPC Charizard VMAX promo worth?

According to TCGplayer.com, the Charizard VMAX promo is worth $27.30 USD.

The Pokemon Company Ultra Premium Collection Charizard VMAX promo

For many, this Pokemon TCG card is the major draw for the set. Unlike any other depiction of the Kantonian starter, VMAX Charizard is more ‘terrifying dragon’ than ‘friendly traveling companion’ in this art.

The powerful Fire-type’s jaw is jagged with teeth and it is surrounded by the flame wings of its signature Gigantamax appearance from the Sword & Shield games.

How much is the UPC Charizard VSTAR promo worth?

According to TCGplayer.com, the Charizard VSTAR promo is worth $27.93 USD.

The Pokemon Company Ultra Premium Collection Charizard VSTAR promo

The VSTAR card was the last of the “V” style to make an appearance in the Pokemon TCG. Also evolving from a “V” Pokemon, the Vstar differs from the VMAX by including a “VSTAR Power” move.

Like the GX cards, VSTAR Powers can only be used once in a game. The Charizard VSTAR promo blends a powerful move “Star Blaze” with colorful art of the Fire-type taking on Legendary Mewtwo.

While it is likely the sale prices of these cards will change overtime, many may be surprised by how low the value currently is – especially considering the difficulty many had in pre-ordering or purchasing the UPC.

While the Shining Fates Charizard VMAX has remained a valuable Pokemon TCG card, these etched promos may take a while to truly reveal their full sale potential.