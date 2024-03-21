As with all Trading Card Games (TCGs), some cards are far more valuable than others. Star Wars Unlimited is no different so here’s a look at the most expensive cards thus far in the brand new community.

Star Wars Unlimited may just be establishing itself in the TCG market, yet already with the first set, players are trading cards for hundreds of dollars each.

While a typical Booster Box will run you up to $119.99 USD, the tantalizing chance of unpacking one of the more lucrative cards is what keeps everyone coming back for more.

So if you’re getting stuck in with the new game and wondering what the absolute most valuable cards are thus far, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full rundown of the most expensive Star Wars Unlimited cards.

Contents:

Understanding card rarity in Star Wars Unlimited

To understand the value of cards in Star Wars Unlimited, you first have to understand the game’s rarity system. In each pack you have a chance to find cards from four tiers, they are as follows in order of rarity:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Legendary (1 found in every 8 Booster Packs on average)

However, there’s far more to card rarity than just this list. Every single card in the game can be found with a Hyperspace variant (where artwork spills out of the border to fill the entire card) or a Foil variant (where backgrounds appear shiny). Better yet, if you’re extremely lucky, you can find versions of cards with both Hyperspace and Foil effects applied.

The odds of finding the above are as follows, thanks to a breakdown on the official Star Wars Unlimited website:

Foil card – Guaranteed 1 per Booster Pack

Hyperspace card – 2 per 3 Booster Packs on average

Hyperspace Rare / Legendary – 1 per 15 Booster Packs on average

Foil & Hyperspace Rare / Legendary – 1 per 50 Booster Packs on average

Though topping the list above all else are the Showcase versions of select Leader cards. The odds of finding one of these are incredibly slim. With an average of 1 per 12 Booster Boxes open, not Packs, Boxes, you have a 1 in 4608 chance (0.0217%) of finding one.

So while Foils, Hyperspaces, and combinations of both are still incredibly rare, it’s Showcase cards proving the most valuable early on in Star Wars Unlimited.

Most expensive cards in Star Wars Unlimited

As Star Wars Unlimited has only just hit store shelves, and with Booster Packs exceedingly hard to come by with stock selling out across the globe, prices of individual cards in constantly changing.

As more Boosters eventually get out in the wild, and more copies of each card are discovered, their value can fluctuate in the early market. So while we’re about to list off the most expensive Star Wars Unlimited cards thus far, it’s worth bearing in mind that prices can change on a near-daily basis as the game is incredibly fresh. Rest assured, we’ll be updating this list frequently to reflect changes in the market.

With all that said, read on to see the most expensive cards in Star Wars Unlimited today, as per the Market Price found on TCGPlayer. All prices in USD.

10. Hera Syndulla – Spectre Two (Showcase): $164.59

Kicking off the list is Twi’lek Leader Hera Syndulla with her own Showcase card. While initially declining in value, this Showcase has stabilized somewhat around the $160-$180 mark, with the current market value teetering on the lower end at this point in time.

9. Chewbacca – Walking Carpet (Showcase): $168.35

Everyone’s favorite ‘walking carpet’ Chewie comes in next with this Leader Showcase card storming up the charts since the first set’s release. While currently at a market price of $168.35, this one seems destined to gradually increase in value.

8. Grand Moff Tarkin – Oversector Governor (Showcase): $172.71

Tarkin comes in next with his Showcase card running for a pretty penny. This Leader has gained a foothold in the meta of late, leading to a surge in the cost of his Showcase variant. While early sales dropped the market value to around $172.71, more recent trades have seen the price almost double. Expect this one to keep flying up the charts.

7. Grand Admiral Thrawn – Patient and Insightful (Showcase): $174.91

He’s big, he’s blue, and he’s extremely valuable, next on the list comes Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Showcase card. While declining in value of late, recent sales have seen this card go for around $200, with the market price now set at $174.91

6. Iden Versio – Inferno Squad Commander (Showcase): $215.63

Protagonist of the 2017 Star Wars Battlefront 2 singleplayer story, Iden Versio comes in next with her own Showcase card valued at roughly $215.63 at this point in time.

5. Sabine Wren – Galvanized Revolutionary (Showcase): $264.58

As the most aggressive Leader card in the Spark of Rebellion set, Sabine Wren is in high demand, so it makes sense her Showcase card is among the most expensive thus far. While currently valued at $264.58, this particular card has previously sold for as much as $340.

4. Han Solo – Audacious Smuggler (Showcase): $267.65

Next comes Han Solo’s dazzling Showcase card, one of the more sought after for early meta decks. While sales in early March went for as much as $380, the current market price for this one now stands at $267.65.

3. Leia Organa – Alliance General (Showcase): $278.63

Princess Leia comes in next with her extremely valuable Showcase card. While prices for this particular item are still in flux, with sales costs only increasing since launch, the market value currently sits just shy of $300. Though that hasn’t stopped singular sales from nearing the $400 mark already.

2. Emperor Palpatine – Galactic Ruler (Showcase): $314.25

Although Emperor Palpatine’s Showcase card has seen a recent decline in value, it’s still the second most expensive Star Wars Unlimited card today. The current market price stands at $314.25, though multiple sales in the past few days have reached the $400 mark.

As one of the most powerful Leaders in the game thus far, Papa Palp is among the most treasured under the Command Aspect.

1. Boba Fett – Collecting the Bounty (Showcase): $530

Topping the list as the single most expensive card in Star Wars Unlimited today is the Boba Fett Showcase. With its value only increasing since launch, individual sales of this card have even topped the $600 mark, and it’s not expected to go down anytime soon.

Particularly valuable due to its incredible power, the Boba Fett Leader card has become a staple of the early meta, dominating more than a few events already.

Most expensive non-Showcase card

Darth Vader – Commanding the First Legion (Hyperspace): $167.17

Beyond the elusive Showcase cards costing an arm and a leg, the single most expensive non-Showcase today is none other than Darth Vader’s unit card. Particularly, the Foil & Hyperspace combo variant, which have sold for as much as $250 already, with prices expected to continue soaring.

