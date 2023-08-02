Cardi B’s thrown microphone is now being sold on eBay

Cardi B, who was performing in Las Vegas over the weekend, threw her microphone at a fan – and now the famous mic is being sold on eBay.

Although live concerts have looked a little different lately, as fans have starting throwing various items at the performers on stage, the table has spun in one isolated incident.

Over the weekend, rapper Cardi B was caught on tape violently throwing her microphone at a fan while she was on stage in Vegas.

The microphone is now being sold on eBay and the proceeds will all be going to charity.

Instagram: iamcardib Cardi B has had a fan file a police report against her amid microphone assault.

Fans claim microphone should be used as evidence against Cardi B

Cardi B, who was performing outside in Las Vegas over the weekend, threw her microphone at a fan after reportedly asking concertgoers to splash her with water due to the heat.

A fan then splashed the Bodak Yellow rapper with their drink. However, Cardi B didn’t take well to being watered down, and chucked her microphone at the fan who soaked her with their beverage.

Since then, a fan from the show has filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. However, it is unspecified if the person who got hit was the one to file the report.

The incident received so much attention, that the tossed microphone is now being sold on eBay for charity.

eBay, TikTok: cinder1987 Cardi B’s thrown mic is being sold on eBay for charity.

Though Cardi B hasn’t released a statement regarding the assault, she did retweet a video of the occurrence. Fans of the rapper, however, have commented on the device being sold on eBay, saying, “At least it’s going to be for a good purpose, otherwise who’d buy?”

While another advised fans not to antagonize the artist, saying, “This is a piece of history. STOP THROWING THINGS ON STAGE. Respect the safety of the artists, can’t say this enough.”

Someone else even commented on the fact that the microphone could be used as evidence, asking, “Wasn’t one of the fans suing her? Wouldn’t this be evidence?”

Though there hasn’t been much movement on the report filed against Cardi B, the likelihood of thrown objects continuing at concerts is high, as people have gone as far as throwing anything from a bra to water, and even their mother’s ashes.