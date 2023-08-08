Disney Lorcana: Where to buy, release date & prices

Looking for where to buy Disney Lorcana? The company’s new trading card game is almost here, and it wants to compete with the likes of Magic: The Gathering.

It’s crept up on us, but Disney Lorcana officially launching very soon. The card game featuring all your favorite Disney characters aims to be a lot more friendly than other paper trading card competitors. This includes Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic: The Gathering, and Pokemon.

Where to buy Disney Lorcana

Disney Lorcana will be sold at your local games store and your favorite online stores. We’re also expecting Disney to pack shelves at places like Walmart and Best Buy.

Of course, with any new trading card game, that also means there’s a lot of product to cover. Thankfully, Disney isn’t going completely all out and is easing us into the game.

Disney is dubbing this “First Chapter”, with no news on when the game will roll out its second set just yet. Presumably, Disney and developer Ravensburger will be giving this enough room to breathe before announcing anything else.

You can preorder the new cards right now from a variety of locations. However, Lorcana isn’t available on Amazon as of right now. Instead, places like TCGPlayer and other TCG-focused retailers have listings available.

Though, it appears the hype has gone to some people’s heads, and a lot of places are now out of stock. In the UK, Magic Madhouse (which also ships to the US) is completely sold out right now during the preorder period.

Looking at Best Buy, it could be that the listings aren’t ‘activated’ for purchase yet, as the megastore has listings but is currently set to “Coming soon”.

It’d be worth checking out each retailer to see if listings go properly live in the next few days leading up to the launch. We don’t suspect Disney or Ravensburger will be holding back on supplying stock.

Disney Lorcana releases on August 18 and will be available in booster packs, preconstructed decks, and various other packages. In the UK, the game begins shipping on September 1.

Disney Lorcana prices

Disney Lorcana, much like the competition, is split into a few different products. Booster packs, boxes, and preconstructed decks are all on the table. There’s even a slew of accessories already, including binders and playmats.

How much does Disney Lorcana cost?

Booster packs: $5.99

Decks: $16.99

Gift set: $29.99

Booster box: $143.99

Of course, when you start to leave the circle of stores like Best Buy, you will run into some pricing disparities. TCGPlayer sellers, for instance, will adjust the price depending on the market.

Single card prices

Right now, due to the game not being out, singles are based on early impressions. Things like a particular Mickey Mouse card, Musketeer, are currently listed on TCGPlayer at $74.99. Promo cards from D23 are in the thousands, with an Elsa card going for $2000.

However, a vast majority of the cards then drop down in price, with a lot of them coming in under $10. However, the prices could dip even lower or get even higher as players figure out the game’s meta.

