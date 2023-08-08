Looking for every character in Disney Lorcana? Look no further as we’ve assembled all of the iconic characters set to debut in the TCG’s first ever set.

The upcoming trading card game, Disney Lorcana, is set to be released very soon. Featuring characters from Disney’s rich history, Lorcana is aiming to bring the fun found in its competitors, like Pokemon and Magic to a new audience.

While Magic: The Gathering might have its plethora of heroes, and Pokemon with its numerous variations on the critters, Disney Lorcana has a mouse-shaped ace up its sleeve.

The first set launches August 18 in the US, and September in the UK. We’ve rounded up all of the familiar faces you can expect to see when the game drops below.

Every character revealed for Disney Lorcana

As of right now, a lot of the characters in The First Chapter set will be repeated across the game in different forms. For instance, Ariel appears as a mermaid and human. The roster looks a little thin on the other properties Disney owns, but depending on its success, this should start to incorporate just about everyone at some point.

Character Series Abu Aladdin Aladdin Aladdin Anna Frozen Archimedes The Sword in the Stone Ariel Little Mermaid Aurora Sleeping Beauty Beast Beauty and the Beast Belle Beauty and the Beast Captain 101 Dalmations Captain Hook Peter Pan Cerberus Hercules Cheshire Cat Alice in Wonderland Chief Tui Moana Cinderella Cinderella Cruella De Vil 101 Dalmations Donald Duck Mickey & Friends Dr Facilier The Princess and the Frog Duke of Weselton Frozen Elsa Frozen Flotsam The Little Mermaid Flounder Little Mermaid Flynn Rider Tangled Gantu Lilo & Stitch Gaston Beauty and the Beast Genie Aladdin Goofy Mickey & Friends Goons Sleeping Beauty Gramma Tala Moana Hades Hercules Hans Frozen HeiHei Moana Horace 101 Dalmations Iago Aladdin Jafar Aladdin Jasmine Aladdin Jasper 101 Dalmations Jetsam The Little Mermaid John Silver Treasure Planet Jumba Lilo & Stitch Kristoff Frozen Kronk Emperor’s New Groove Kuzco Emperor’s New Groove Lady Tremaine Cinderella Lefou Beauty and the Beast Lilo Lilo & Stitch Magic Broom Fantasia Maleficent Sleeping Beauty Marshmallow Frozen Maui Moana Maurice Beauty and the Beast Maximus Tangled Megara Hercules Merlin The Sword in the Stone Mickey Mouse Mickey & Friends Minnie Mouse Mickey & Friends Moana Moana Mother Gothel Tangled Mr Smee Peter Pan Mufasa Lion King Mulan Mulan Olaf Frozen Pascal Tangled Peter Pan Peter Pan Philoctetes Hercules Pongo 101 Dalmations Prince Eric Little Mermaid Pumbaa Lion King Rafiki Lion King Rapunzel Tangled Robin Hood Robin Hood Scar Lion King Sebastian Little Mermaid Sergeant Tubbs 101 Dalmations Simba Lion King Starkey Peter Pan Stitch Lilo & Stitch Sven Frozen Tamatoa Moana Te Ka Moana The Queen Snow White The Wardrobe Cinderella Tigger Winnie the Pooh Timon Lion King Tinker Bell Peter Pan Triton Little Mermaid Ursula Little Mermaid Yzma Emperor’s New Groove Zeus Hercules

Are Star Wars and Marvel characters coming to Lorcana?

There are no Star Wars or Marvel characters in the first set, and we don’t expect they’ll show up for some time into its lifespan.