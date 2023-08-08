Every character in Disney Lorcana
Looking for every character in Disney Lorcana? Look no further as we’ve assembled all of the iconic characters set to debut in the TCG’s first ever set.
The upcoming trading card game, Disney Lorcana, is set to be released very soon. Featuring characters from Disney’s rich history, Lorcana is aiming to bring the fun found in its competitors, like Pokemon and Magic to a new audience.
While Magic: The Gathering might have its plethora of heroes, and Pokemon with its numerous variations on the critters, Disney Lorcana has a mouse-shaped ace up its sleeve.
The first set launches August 18 in the US, and September in the UK. We’ve rounded up all of the familiar faces you can expect to see when the game drops below.
Every character revealed for Disney Lorcana
As of right now, a lot of the characters in The First Chapter set will be repeated across the game in different forms. For instance, Ariel appears as a mermaid and human. The roster looks a little thin on the other properties Disney owns, but depending on its success, this should start to incorporate just about everyone at some point.
|Character
|Series
|Abu
|Aladdin
|Aladdin
|Aladdin
|Anna
|Frozen
|Archimedes
|The Sword in the Stone
|Ariel
|Little Mermaid
|Aurora
|Sleeping Beauty
|Beast
|Beauty and the Beast
|Belle
|Beauty and the Beast
|Captain
|101 Dalmations
|Captain Hook
|Peter Pan
|Cerberus
|Hercules
|Cheshire Cat
|Alice in Wonderland
|Chief Tui
|Moana
|Cinderella
|Cinderella
|Cruella De Vil
|101 Dalmations
|Donald Duck
|Mickey & Friends
|Dr Facilier
|The Princess and the Frog
|Duke of Weselton
|Frozen
|Elsa
|Frozen
|Flotsam
|The Little Mermaid
|Flounder
|Little Mermaid
|Flynn Rider
|Tangled
|Gantu
|Lilo & Stitch
|Gaston
|Beauty and the Beast
|Genie
|Aladdin
|Goofy
|Mickey & Friends
|Goons
|Sleeping Beauty
|Gramma Tala
|Moana
|Hades
|Hercules
|Hans
|Frozen
|HeiHei
|Moana
|Horace
|101 Dalmations
|Iago
|Aladdin
|Jafar
|Aladdin
|Jasmine
|Aladdin
|Jasper
|101 Dalmations
|Jetsam
|The Little Mermaid
|John Silver
|Treasure Planet
|Jumba
|Lilo & Stitch
|Kristoff
|Frozen
|Kronk
|Emperor’s New Groove
|Kuzco
|Emperor’s New Groove
|Lady Tremaine
|Cinderella
|Lefou
|Beauty and the Beast
|Lilo
|Lilo & Stitch
|Magic Broom
|Fantasia
|Maleficent
|Sleeping Beauty
|Marshmallow
|Frozen
|Maui
|Moana
|Maurice
|Beauty and the Beast
|Maximus
|Tangled
|Megara
|Hercules
|Merlin
|The Sword in the Stone
|Mickey Mouse
|Mickey & Friends
|Minnie Mouse
|Mickey & Friends
|Moana
|Moana
|Mother Gothel
|Tangled
|Mr Smee
|Peter Pan
|Mufasa
|Lion King
|Mulan
|Mulan
|Olaf
|Frozen
|Pascal
|Tangled
|Peter Pan
|Peter Pan
|Philoctetes
|Hercules
|Pongo
|101 Dalmations
|Prince Eric
|Little Mermaid
|Pumbaa
|Lion King
|Rafiki
|Lion King
|Rapunzel
|Tangled
|Robin Hood
|Robin Hood
|Scar
|Lion King
|Sebastian
|Little Mermaid
|Sergeant Tubbs
|101 Dalmations
|Simba
|Lion King
|Starkey
|Peter Pan
|Stitch
|Lilo & Stitch
|Sven
|Frozen
|Tamatoa
|Moana
|Te Ka
|Moana
|The Queen
|Snow White
|The Wardrobe
|Cinderella
|Tigger
|Winnie the Pooh
|Timon
|Lion King
|Tinker Bell
|Peter Pan
|Triton
|Little Mermaid
|Ursula
|Little Mermaid
|Yzma
|Emperor’s New Groove
|Zeus
|Hercules
Are Star Wars and Marvel characters coming to Lorcana?
There are no Star Wars or Marvel characters in the first set, and we don’t expect they’ll show up for some time into its lifespan.