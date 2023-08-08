Gaming

Every character in Disney Lorcana

Disney Lorcana character art with the logo on topDisney/Ravensburger

Looking for every character in Disney Lorcana? Look no further as we’ve assembled all of the iconic characters set to debut in the TCG’s first ever set.

The upcoming trading card game, Disney Lorcana, is set to be released very soon. Featuring characters from Disney’s rich history, Lorcana is aiming to bring the fun found in its competitors, like Pokemon and Magic to a new audience.

While Magic: The Gathering might have its plethora of heroes, and Pokemon with its numerous variations on the critters, Disney Lorcana has a mouse-shaped ace up its sleeve.

The first set launches August 18 in the US, and September in the UK. We’ve rounded up all of the familiar faces you can expect to see when the game drops below.

Every character revealed for Disney Lorcana

As of right now, a lot of the characters in The First Chapter set will be repeated across the game in different forms. For instance, Ariel appears as a mermaid and human. The roster looks a little thin on the other properties Disney owns, but depending on its success, this should start to incorporate just about everyone at some point.

CharacterSeries
AbuAladdin
AladdinAladdin
AnnaFrozen
ArchimedesThe Sword in the Stone
ArielLittle Mermaid
AuroraSleeping Beauty
BeastBeauty and the Beast
BelleBeauty and the Beast
Captain101 Dalmations
Captain HookPeter Pan
CerberusHercules
Cheshire CatAlice in Wonderland
Chief TuiMoana
CinderellaCinderella
Cruella De Vil101 Dalmations
Donald DuckMickey & Friends
Dr FacilierThe Princess and the Frog
Duke of WeseltonFrozen
ElsaFrozen
FlotsamThe Little Mermaid
FlounderLittle Mermaid
Flynn RiderTangled
GantuLilo & Stitch
GastonBeauty and the Beast
GenieAladdin
GoofyMickey & Friends
GoonsSleeping Beauty
Gramma TalaMoana
HadesHercules
HansFrozen
HeiHeiMoana
Horace101 Dalmations
IagoAladdin
JafarAladdin
JasmineAladdin
Jasper101 Dalmations
JetsamThe Little Mermaid
John SilverTreasure Planet
JumbaLilo & Stitch
KristoffFrozen
KronkEmperor’s New Groove
KuzcoEmperor’s New Groove
Lady TremaineCinderella
LefouBeauty and the Beast
LiloLilo & Stitch
Magic BroomFantasia
MaleficentSleeping Beauty
MarshmallowFrozen
MauiMoana
MauriceBeauty and the Beast
MaximusTangled
MegaraHercules
MerlinThe Sword in the Stone
Mickey MouseMickey & Friends
Minnie MouseMickey & Friends
MoanaMoana
Mother GothelTangled
Mr SmeePeter Pan
MufasaLion King
MulanMulan
OlafFrozen
PascalTangled
Peter PanPeter Pan
PhiloctetesHercules
Pongo101 Dalmations
Prince EricLittle Mermaid
PumbaaLion King
RafikiLion King
RapunzelTangled
Robin HoodRobin Hood
ScarLion King
SebastianLittle Mermaid
Sergeant Tubbs101 Dalmations
SimbaLion King
StarkeyPeter Pan
StitchLilo & Stitch
SvenFrozen
TamatoaMoana
Te KaMoana
The QueenSnow White
The WardrobeCinderella
TiggerWinnie the Pooh
TimonLion King
Tinker BellPeter Pan
TritonLittle Mermaid
UrsulaLittle Mermaid
YzmaEmperor’s New Groove
ZeusHercules

Are Star Wars and Marvel characters coming to Lorcana?

Marvel / Insomniac Games / Sony

There are no Star Wars or Marvel characters in the first set, and we don’t expect they’ll show up for some time into its lifespan.

