eBay is buying TCGplayer and Pokemon card collectors aren’t happy

Popular TCG marketplace TCGPlayer has announced that has entered into an agreement to join forces with eBay, and Pokemon collectors are not happy with the announcement.

Founded in 2008, TCGPlayer has been one of the most popular marketplaces for collectible cards throughout Magic, Pokemon, and more.

They’ve also provided popular resources like their list of 2021’s most expensive Pokemon cards and have been the place to look when figuring out the value of the latest releases.

TCGPlayer founder & CEO Chedy has announced the company will join forces with eBay, and Pokemon collectors are not happy.

Pokemon TCG collectors unhappy with TCGPlayer eBay merger

Chedy revealed the merger in a series of tweets on August 22.

They read: “We’re so excited to announce our agreement to join forces with @eBay…I founded TCGplayer to ensure every team member could share in our collective company’s success. Today’s agreement with @eBay marks an incredible milestone where 688 TCGplayers, hourly and salaried, will share in the financial rewards upon close through our stock option plan.

“Our agreement is a start of a new chapter that allows us to continue operating independently…With @eBay as a partner, we will advance our Purpose and expand our tools and services to improve the collecting experience online and in your favorite local hobby store.”

Soon after the announcement, fans took to the replies to express their thoughts about the merger.

One user replied: “Wow. Just… wow. This is one of the worst pieces of news I could get as a card game player.”

While another user commented: “This is awful. I left eBay for TCGPlayer because the platform is so much better. This is so, so unfortunate on so many levels.”

A third person said: “This is probably the most disappointing news I’ve seen so far today. Went to TCGPlayer to escape eBay. Oh well, congrats I guess.”

While the majority of fans are unhappy with the merger, many are unsure how to feel about it and the future of the company.