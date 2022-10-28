Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween Candy: Where to find & what it’s used for

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Halloween Candy is a new type of seasonal Halloween food in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we’ve put together a guide on where you can find it and what it’s used for.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating the spooky season in style with the addition of The Lion King villain Scar, a new Circle Of Life quest to complete, and a Villain’s Star Path filled with themed items to unlock.

There are also Halloween Candy Bowls appearing around the map filled with different colored Candy that you’ll need to complete Dreamlight Duties. We’ve got all the details you need about them below.

Disney / Gameloft

Where to find Halloween Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Halloween Candy can be found inside small buckets on the ground around the Plaza area. These candy buckets come in different colors but they’re quite small so they’re easy to miss!

When you approach one of these buckets, it will begin to sparkle and you can ‘Open’ it by pressing the interact button. The Halloween Candy will then fly out and you can pick it up.

These buckets appear to spawn at random and will refresh after a while, so if you need more Candy to complete a quest, you’ll just have to wait around until more of them spawn.

It’s also worth pointing out that these Halloween Candy buckets will disappear after October 31.

Disney / Gameloft

What is Halloween Candy used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The main reason you’ll want to stock up on Halloween Candy is to complete the new Halloween Dreamlight Duties, such as the 3-Course Halloween Meal task which requires you to eat three different colored Candies.

There’s also another task called Sugar Rush that requires you to eat a total of 45 pieces of Candy. This quest has three tiers and you’ll unlock a different Jack O’Lantern for every 15 pieces you consume.

You can find these new tasks by visiting the Dreamlight Duties menu and scrolling down to the ‘Village’ section. All of the Halloween event-exclusive tasks will have a pumpkin logo above them.

Once you’ve completed these Dreamlight Duties, the only thing left to do with Halloween Candy is to eat it for 123 Energy or sell it for 22 Coins.

