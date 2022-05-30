Daily Quordle answers: What are today’s Quordle game words (May 30)

If you’re looking for the answers to today’s Quordle words, we’ve got you covered with some clues and hints – along with the answers for today’s game on May 30.

Quordle is a much harder version of the viral word puzzle game, Wordle, where you’ve to guess four words instead of one on a daily basis. If you’re someone who wants to challenge their vocabulary to the fullest, this might be the game for you.

If you’re struggling with figuring out today’s daily Quordle words, don’t fret – as we’ve got a list of hints and tips to get you started on May 30, 2022.

Hints for today’s Quordle answers

If you’re having a hard time answering today’s Quordle words, read on to help make your guesses a little easier.

First word

The word has two vowels .

. The word starts with the letter L .

. The word is synonymous with afterward.

Second word

This word has two vowels .

. The letter L is present in the middle of the word.

is present in the middle of the word. The word starts and ends with the letter S .

. The word is the representation of a place for hair and beauty treatment.

Third word

The word also has two vowels .

. The word ends with the letter E .

. The word represents the marks you scored in your exams.

Fourth word

The word has a single vowel .

. It rhymes with Girth .

. The word is often used when you’re amused at something.

Hopefully, that’s helped you to guess today’s Quordle! If you still can’t figure it out, check out the answer below.

What is today’s Quordle answer? (May 30)

Sometimes, even nine attempts won’t be enough to help you guess the correct Quordle answer.

In case you didn’t manage to guess the words yet, the answers to today’s Quordle are Later, Salon, Grade, and Mirth.

Was it as easy as it could be? Or did your game streak finally break? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Quordle clues and answers.

Previous Quordle answers word list

Here is the entire Quordle words list from some of the previous weeks having all the daily answers:

Date Quordle answers May 29 LORRY, GNASH, SWOOP, EXIST May 28 COWER, TURBO, DUCHY, PARKA May 26 COVER, MORPH, TWIRL, REFER May 26 GAUNT, EXERT, GRAPE, THIRD May 25 ALLAY, CRUST, QUITE, CLICK May 24 ODDLY, VALOR, STEAD, FRUIT May 23 NURSE, GENRE, EAGER, NEWER May 22 PHASE, FIRST, PHOTO, STYLE May 21 AGONY, FROCK, SCARE, GRILL May 20 QUAIL, DRIER, PLACE, GIVEN May 19 KOALA, BUILD, SCAMP, NOSEY May 18 PRONG, GRAPH, WITCH, VOILA May 17 FULLY, PURER, FISHY, KNOCK May 16 CHINA, FAINT, BONEY, GAFFE May 15 DELTA, ROTOR, QUOTE, TAPIR May 14 THIRD, SLIMY, SUNNY, AVIAN May 13 MOTEL, GROWL, WELCH, TUMOR May 12 WASTE, CRAVE, HAUNT, YOUNG May 11 GLINT, OPIUM, WORSE, DROIT May 10 URINE, HEDGE, NORTH, LASSO May 9 RALPH, INGOT, COVET, AMITY

Frequently asked Quordle questions

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a word guessing game similar to that of Wordle, but a bit more complex than the latter. Here you have to guess four five-letter words instead of one in a total of nine attempts.

How to play Quordle?

To play Quordle, follow these simple steps to get started with your first game:

Go to the quordle.com

You’ll be automatically directed to the Daily challenge page.

challenge page. That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s Quordle words.

Tips and tricks to play Quordle

Having the near-to-perfect approach towards Quordle can go a long way in maintaining your game streak. Here are some basic tips to help you in your daily journey:

Use words that have a lot of vowels. This will set your flow for the rest of the guesses, making things a little bit easier.

Choose words that have common letters.

Keep a check on the color grading hints for the words that you’re using along with the number of attempts you’ve left.

That’s all for today’s daily Quordle answers. Check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out our hub featuring some of the best games similar to Wordle.

