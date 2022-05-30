 Daily Quordle answers: What are today's Quordle game words (May 30) - Dexerto
Daily Quordle answers: What are today’s Quordle game words (May 30)

Published: 30/May/2022 15:50

by Sourav Banik
cover art for Quordle answers
Quordle / Pixabay

If you’re looking for the answers to today’s Quordle words, we’ve got you covered with some clues and hints – along with the answers for today’s game on May 30.

Quordle is a much harder version of the viral word puzzle game, Wordle, where you’ve to guess four words instead of one on a daily basis. If you’re someone who wants to challenge their vocabulary to the fullest, this might be the game for you.

If you’re struggling with figuring out today’s daily Quordle words, don’t fret – as we’ve got a list of hints and tips to get you started on May 30, 2022.

Contents

Quordle asks you to guess four words in nine attempts
Quordle
Quordle is four times harder when compared to Wordle.

Hints for today’s Quordle answers

If you’re having a hard time answering today’s Quordle words, read on to help make your guesses a little easier.

First word
  • The word has two vowels.
  • The word starts with the letter L.
  • The word is synonymous with afterward.
Second word
  • This word has two vowels.
  • The letter L is present in the middle of the word.
  • The word starts and ends with the letter S.
  • The word is the representation of a place for hair and beauty treatment.
Third word
  • The word also has two vowels.
  • The word ends with the letter E.
  • The word represents the marks you scored in your exams.
Fourth word
  • The word has a single vowel.
  • It rhymes with Girth.
  • The word is often used when you’re amused at something.

Hopefully, that’s helped you to guess today’s Quordle! If you still can’t figure it out, check out the answer below.

screenshot of todays' Quordle answers
Quordle
Today's Quordle answers are Later, Salon, Grade, and Mirth.

What is today’s Quordle answer? (May 30)

Sometimes, even nine attempts won’t be enough to help you guess the correct Quordle answer.

In case you didn’t manage to guess the words yet, the answers to today’s Quordle are Later, Salon, Grade, and Mirth.

Was it as easy as it could be? Or did your game streak finally break? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Quordle clues and answers.

Previous Quordle answers word list

Here is the entire Quordle words list from some of the previous weeks having all the daily answers:

Date Quordle answers
May 29
LORRY, GNASH, SWOOP, EXIST
May 28
COWER, TURBO, DUCHY, PARKA
May 26
COVER, MORPH, TWIRL, REFER
May 26
GAUNT, EXERT, GRAPE, THIRD
May 25
ALLAY, CRUST, QUITE, CLICK
May 24
ODDLY, VALOR, STEAD, FRUIT
May 23
NURSE, GENRE, EAGER, NEWER
May 22
PHASE, FIRST, PHOTO, STYLE
May 21
AGONY, FROCK, SCARE, GRILL
May 20
QUAIL, DRIER, PLACE, GIVEN
May 19
KOALA, BUILD, SCAMP, NOSEY
May 18
PRONG, GRAPH, WITCH, VOILA
May 17
FULLY, PURER, FISHY, KNOCK
May 16
CHINA, FAINT, BONEY, GAFFE
May 15
DELTA, ROTOR, QUOTE, TAPIR
May 14
THIRD, SLIMY, SUNNY, AVIAN
May 13
MOTEL, GROWL, WELCH, TUMOR
May 12
WASTE, CRAVE, HAUNT, YOUNG
May 11
GLINT, OPIUM, WORSE, DROIT
May 10
URINE, HEDGE, NORTH, LASSO
May 9
RALPH, INGOT, COVET, AMITY

Frequently asked Quordle questions

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a word guessing game similar to that of Wordle, but a bit more complex than the latter. Here you have to guess four five-letter words instead of one in a total of nine attempts.

How to play Quordle?

To play Quordle, follow these simple steps to get started with your first game:

  • Go to the quordle.com
  • You’ll be automatically directed to the Daily challenge page.
  • That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s Quordle words.

Tips and tricks to play Quordle

Having the near-to-perfect approach towards Quordle can go a long way in maintaining your game streak. Here are some basic tips to help you in your daily journey:

  • Use words that have a lot of vowels. This will set your flow for the rest of the guesses, making things a little bit easier.
  • Choose words that have common letters.
  • Keep a check on the color grading hints for the words that you’re using along with the number of attempts you’ve left.

That’s all for today’s daily Quordle answers. Check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out our hub featuring some of the best games similar to Wordle.

