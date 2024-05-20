Wuthering Waves players don’t want this “annoying” Genshin Impact feature

Wuthering Waves players are hoping the devs won’t include an “annoying” Genshin Impact feature that many believe ruins their in-game experience.

Wuthering Waves is the latest anime gacha game that has caught the attention of the Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact community. While it shares similar ability-focused combat and open world exploration as the latter, Wuthering Waves aims to forge a new path in the crowded gacha market.

While the Wuthering Waves livestream has fans excited to delve into the game’s post-apocalyptic world, many players hope that one divisive Genshin Impact feature is absent.

“Please no more Paimons,” wrote one commenter on the Wuthering Waves Reddit page. “I understand the intrinsic difficulty in trying to relate the story to the player in a way that keeps the main character open to self insert fan fiction, but having someone else do all the talking is a horrible middle ground.”

Instead, players are hopeful that Wuthering Waves will follow a similar theme to Honkai Star Rail, where Pom-Pom takes a back seat and doesn’t constantly talk for the player. Genshin Impact players historically have a love-hate relationship with Paimon, especially when the pint-sized character often feels like the main protagonist.

“[Wuthering Waves] will be instantly removed from my PC if they torture us with another Paimon,” wrote one prospective player. Meanwhile, others were more hopeful and believe the devs will put less emphasis on the player’s companion.

“They didn’t introduce it in the live stream, so it’s not going to be an overbearing companion that takes 80% of the story’s screen time,” explained one fan. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what Kuro Games has planned, but if you’re looking for the best possible start in the gacha game, then be sure to check out all the free Wuthering Waves characters you can add to your team.

