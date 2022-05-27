 Daily Dordle answers: What are today’s Dordle game words? (May 27) - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Daily Dordle answers: What are today’s Dordle game words? (May 27)

Published: 27/May/2022 17:05

by Sourav Banik
cover art for Dordle answers
Dordle / Pixabay

Share

If you’re looking for the answer to today’s Dordle words, we’ve got you covered with hints, clues, and alternatively – the answer for today’s game on May 27.

Dordle is another of the many word guessing games popping up as of late, but takes things one step further than the other games like Wordle. In Dordle, you’ve got to guess two words instead of one on any particular day, putting your word-guessing prowess to the ultimate test. 

If you’re struggling with figuring out today’s daily Dordle words, fear not – as we’ve got a list of hints and tips to get you started on May 27, 2022.

Advertisement

Contents

Dordle is just like Wordle but you have to guess two words instead of one
Dordle
Dordle allows you to make seven guesses instead of Wordle’s six.

How to play Dordle

Getting started with playing Dordle is a pretty simple process, so follow these steps to get into your first game in no time:

  • Go to the Dordle official website.
  • Click on “Daily Dordle“.
  • That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s two words.

As we’ve already mentioned, playing Dordle is slightly different than its other counterparts, as you’ll need to guess two words on any particular day rather than one.

Unlike Wordle, you’ll get seven attempts to guess the correct answer instead of six, and as you enter a word, each letter will turn to green, yellow, or gray depending on how accurate it is.

Hints for today’s Dordle answer (May 27)

If you’re struggling to answer today’s Dordle words, read on to help make your guesses a little easier.

Advertisement

First word

  • The word has two vowels.
  • There is a vowel at the end.
  • The word starts with the letter W.
  • The word is synonymous with shrinking back involuntarily due to pain.

 Second word

  • This word also has two vowels.
  • The letter E is repeated twice in succession.
  • The word starts with the letter S.
  • The word is a representation of something smooth and glossy.

Hopefully, that’s helped you to guess today’s Dordle! If you still can’t figure it out, check out the answer below.

screenshot of today's dordle answer
Dordle
Today’s Dordle answers are Wince and Sleek.

What is today’s Dordle answer? (May 27)

Sometimes, even seven attempts won’t be enough to help you guess the correct Dordle answer.

In case you didn’t manage to guess the words yet, the answers to today’s Dordle are Wince and Sleek.

Did that leave you completely clueless? Or was it a piece of cake? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Dordle clues and answers.

Previous Dordle answers word list

Here is the entire Dordle words list containing all the daily answers for the month of May:

Advertisement

Date Dordle answers
May 26 BUSHY, PANDA
May 25 DEFER, GAMUT
May 24 FOYER, FETCH
May 23 AGAIN, SPARE
May 22 BRAVO, VIRAL
May 21 PIZZA, CARAT
May 20 KNEED, GAFFE
May 19 CLIFF, FIFTY
May 18 GOING, HAUNT
May 17 RAVEN, CLUCK
May 16 SIXTH, CLUNG
May 15 FOUND, SHAWL
May 14 GENIE, COUPE
May 13 MOTTO, MONEY
May 12 UNPIN, WOULD
May 11 LIMBO, SALVO
May 10 HORSE, IRATE
May 9 SMOTE, WHELP
May 8 EARLY, ALTER
May 7 GROOM, SLOPE
May 6 SMALL, REFER
May 5 DEIFY, POUCH
May 4 SCALY, TEPID
May 3 STUNT, REFER
May 2 COUPE, SURLY
May 1 GENIE, EDICT

The list above will give you a good idea about what kinds of five-letter words are featured as Dordle words of the day.

These answers are unlikely to get repeated, so make sure to go through them to get a better idea about the game.

That’s all for today’s daily Dordle answers. Do check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out our hub featuring some of the best games similar to Wordle.

Daily Wordle answers | Daily Jumble answers | What is today’s Heardle answer?

Advertisement
Advertisement