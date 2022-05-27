Daily Dordle answers: What are today’s Dordle game words? (May 27)

If you’re looking for the answer to today’s Dordle words, we’ve got you covered with hints, clues, and alternatively – the answer for today’s game on May 27.

Dordle is another of the many word guessing games popping up as of late, but takes things one step further than the other games like Wordle. In Dordle, you’ve got to guess two words instead of one on any particular day, putting your word-guessing prowess to the ultimate test.

If you’re struggling with figuring out today’s daily Dordle words, fear not – as we’ve got a list of hints and tips to get you started on May 27, 2022.

How to play Dordle

Getting started with playing Dordle is a pretty simple process, so follow these steps to get into your first game in no time:

Go to the Dordle official website.

Click on “ Daily Dordle “.

“. That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s two words.

As we’ve already mentioned, playing Dordle is slightly different than its other counterparts, as you’ll need to guess two words on any particular day rather than one.

Unlike Wordle, you’ll get seven attempts to guess the correct answer instead of six, and as you enter a word, each letter will turn to green, yellow, or gray depending on how accurate it is.

Hints for today’s Dordle answer (May 27)

If you’re struggling to answer today’s Dordle words, read on to help make your guesses a little easier.

First word

The word has two vowels .

. There is a vowel at the end .

. The word starts with the letter W .

. The word is synonymous with shrinking back involuntarily due to pain.

Second word

This word also has two vowels .

. The letter E is repeated twice in succession.

is repeated twice in succession. The word starts with the letter S .

. The word is a representation of something smooth and glossy.

Hopefully, that’s helped you to guess today’s Dordle! If you still can’t figure it out, check out the answer below.

What is today’s Dordle answer? (May 27)

Sometimes, even seven attempts won’t be enough to help you guess the correct Dordle answer.

In case you didn’t manage to guess the words yet, the answers to today’s Dordle are Wince and Sleek.

Did that leave you completely clueless? Or was it a piece of cake? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Dordle clues and answers.

Previous Dordle answers word list

Here is the entire Dordle words list containing all the daily answers for the month of May:

Date Dordle answers May 26 BUSHY, PANDA May 25 DEFER, GAMUT May 24 FOYER, FETCH May 23 AGAIN, SPARE May 22 BRAVO, VIRAL May 21 PIZZA, CARAT May 20 KNEED, GAFFE May 19 CLIFF, FIFTY May 18 GOING, HAUNT May 17 RAVEN, CLUCK May 16 SIXTH, CLUNG May 15 FOUND, SHAWL May 14 GENIE, COUPE May 13 MOTTO, MONEY May 12 UNPIN, WOULD May 11 LIMBO, SALVO May 10 HORSE, IRATE May 9 SMOTE, WHELP May 8 EARLY, ALTER May 7 GROOM, SLOPE May 6 SMALL, REFER May 5 DEIFY, POUCH May 4 SCALY, TEPID May 3 STUNT, REFER May 2 COUPE, SURLY May 1 GENIE, EDICT

The list above will give you a good idea about what kinds of five-letter words are featured as Dordle words of the day.

These answers are unlikely to get repeated, so make sure to go through them to get a better idea about the game.

That’s all for today’s daily Dordle answers. Do check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out our hub featuring some of the best games similar to Wordle.

