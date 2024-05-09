A Sonic Battle Royale is on the way and no you didn’t read that wrong

A Sonic Battle Royal game is officially in the works, the creators of Angry Birds developing Sonic Rumble for mobile devices.

That’s right folks, a Sonic Battle Royale mobile game is currently in development, the creators of the legendary Angry Birds game, Rovio helming the project. After all, Sega did acquire the studio back in 2023 for $775 million.

The upcoming title, Sonic Rumble, is a “ 32-player battle royale game in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe.” The idea is to “race to the finish” against all 31 others in the lobby, as only one can be victorious.

As well as unveiling the name of the upcoming project, Rovio also dropped a gameplay trailer. Although some were quick to cast aspersions, labeling this new Sonic adventure a “Fall Guys clone.”

Some gamers quickly argued how screenshots from the Sonic Rumble trailer hold a strong resemblance to the gameplay, color scheme, and visual style of Fall Guys.

Aside from the Fall Guys comparisons, the other major talking point surrounding Sonic Rumble is the list of playable characters. Sonic Rumble will include a wide roster of characters from the franchise for the player to choose from, even adding in some of the more obscure names and faces from the series. A fact that fans have praised the upcoming game for.

The character list includes the likes of Tails, Knuckles, Blaze the Cat, Jet the Hawk, Vector the Crocodile, and of course, Sonic.

While an exact release date is yet to be confirmed by Rovio, the announcement trailer did promise that the game will be available during the last quarter of 2024.