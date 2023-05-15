Is Crash Team Rumble crossplay? Cross-progression

Toys For Bob’ Crash Team Rumble is a multiplayer-focused title featuring iconic Crash Bandicoot characters. However, we’re going to walk you through the topics of crossplay and cross-progression in the title.

The Crash Bandicoot franchise has been on some journey since its debut in 1996. Running away from prehistoric dinosaurs, performing drifts in heated go-kart competition, throwing crates in space in party games – we’ve seen it all.

Well, we thought we had until Crash Team Rumble came along. The multiplayer title is pretty far gone compared to what we’ve seen from the franchise in the past. Given that players will be competing in action-packed games on multiple platforms, it does bring the question of cross-platform accessibility into question.

Article continues after ad

Toys For Bob

Does Crash Team Rumble have crossplay on PlayStation & Xbox?

Players on both PlayStation and Xbox will be pleased to know that Crash Team Rumble has crossplay functionality.

This handy detail was confirmed in the game’s official Q&A addressing some crucial questions. When asked if the game features crossplay, the answer was a simple one: “Yes! Cross-platform gameplay will be available for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Sadly for PC players, there’s obviously no mention of the format as Toys For Bob has decided to keep Crash Team Rumble solely on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Article continues after ad

Do we know if Crash Team Rumble has cross-progression?

We’re sorry to report that there is no concrete news regarding cross-progression for Crash Team Rumble just yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The matter hasn’t been addressed in the Q&A or anywhere else – for the time being. It doesn’t mean that it won’t be though, but one of the reasons might be because of the lack of aforementioned PC gameplay. It’s quite common for Xbox and PC players to dart back and forth between the two platforms on the same game.

Article continues after ad

If these details do change in any way, we’ll be sure to update this guide for you.

If you’re eager to jump and spin into more Crash Team Rumble guides, check out our other guides below:

Is Crash Team Rumble free-to-play? | Is Crash Team Rumble coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Does Crash Team Rumble have single player? | Can you play Crash Team Rumble on Steam Deck? | Will Crash Team Rumble be on Nintendo Switch? | Does Crash Team Rumble have microtransactions?