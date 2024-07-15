The Team Rumble mode in Fortnite has been a popular choice for a while, but in Chapter 5, Season 3, it has not received all the attention it used to.

For a while now, Team Rumble in Fortnite has been a great alternative to the usual Battle Royale mode for those who prefer a more fast-paced experience. Also, since you can respawn upon death instead of getting sent to the lobby, many players have used this mode to complete quests quickly so they can move on and do other things.

Article continues after ad

However, with Fortnite Reload finally coming into the picture, combined with meta changes, it’s no secret that this mode hasn’t gotten the attention it used to have.

Now, some players have expressed that they’re sad to see how the mode has progressed. In a Reddit thread titled “Is anyone else kind of sad that Team Rumble is dead?” one user mentioned that they play Team Rumble to have fun and “not deal with sweats.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

epic games Before Fortnite Reload, Team Rumble was one of the most popular modes in the game.

“There’s like no one playing to the point where I have like 3 teammates. If there is anyone who still plays Rumble sometimes, don’t you agree that cars are ruining Rumble,” they added.

Many other players agreed with the user in the comments, claiming that the mode was fun “back in the day.” However, with all the recent changes, it certainly has not been the case.

“I think Team Rumble is a really fun mode, but this season is really unfavorable for it with the map and loot pool. It’s just simply not feeling good enough (compared to previous seasons’s stuff),” commented one player.

Article continues after ad

Another player pointed out that this current chapter is terrible for Team Rumble mainly because you “can’t mod, and the storm is questionable.”

Following this take, a different user replied, “Your only option for modding is bunkers, but it is definitely possible. Storm, on the other hand, is complete s****. The lack of good loot also doesn’t help, so unless you keep a bunker to yourself, you’re stuck with green and blue crap.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I play the mode quite often, but it definitely needs to be improved; the storm is too fast, the loot pool typically leads to one-sided fights, and the removal of bosses and NPCs makes me sad,” one chimed in.

While a portion of the comments argued the mode isn’t dead, especially if you try to switch servers, many felt that it needs a lot of improvements to restore it to the way it was before.