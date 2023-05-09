Is Crash Team Rumble coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Crash Bandicoot fans are gearing up for Crash Team Rumble – a new multiplayer game from Toys For Bob. It’s a slight deviation away from traditional Crash games, but Microsoft users are wanting to know if it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Since the service’s full rollout in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has attracted millions of users to its platform. The allure of many ‘free’ games is a tempting one, and this also includes day-one releases too. Most recently, the likes of Redfall and Minecraft Legends were perfect examples of this, and Crash Team Rumble has fans wondering about its possible too.

While not following in the same mold as the recent N.Sane Trilogy or Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Crash Team Rumble is still very much a Crash game.

We’ve already seen the likes of Crash, his sister Coco, and even arch-nemesis Dr. Neo Cortex will be playable. They’ll compete in high-octane online multiplayer action, and we’re here today to address the game’s Xbox Game Pass status.

Toys For Bob

Will Crash Team Rumble be on Xbox Game Pass?

As it stands, Crash Team Rumble will not be available on Xbox Game Pass. If users with an Xbox Series X|S or PC are wanting to experience the anarchy for themselves, they’ll have to acquire the game outright.

There are usually a couple of clear-cut indicators to determine if a game will be on Xbox Game Pass or not. Firstly, one of the game’s trailers would normally have emphasized this point, but this, so far, hasn’t been the case.

Additionally, the game’s purchase page on the Xbox store doesn’t include a sticker to say that it will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass. All things considered, it’s fairly safe to assume that Crash Team Rumble is not Xbox Game Pass-bound anytime soon.

But, this doesn’t mean that things can’t change in the future. While not a day-one inclusion, Crash Team Rumble may always be added to Xbox Game Pass further down the line in an effort to widen the game’s player base.

If that does happen, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we can!

In the meantime, check out if Crash Team Rumble will be a free-to-play game, and also keep up to date with the latest on a Crash Bandicoot film.