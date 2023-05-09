Is Crash Team Rumble free-to-play?

Crash Team Rumble is an adventurous multiplayer title from the folks over at Toys For Bob. The ambitious online title will feature chaotic, Crash Bandicoot-themed wars, but will the experience be free-to-play?

Many games in 2023 utilize a free-to-play model incorporating live service elements. Blockbuster titles such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, and Warzone 2 all embrace this strategy. It’s made possible by the use of microtransactions and season passes, leaving fans to wonder if Crash Team Rumble will also be free-to-play.

The effort is another party-themed Crash Bandicoot title – first revealed at The Game Awards 2022 – following in the footsteps of Crash Bash. It will feature all of the series’ most beloved characters as they duke it out across many familiar stages.

With all that being said, will the game cost potential players real money to play?

Toys For Bob

Will Crash Team Rumble be free-to-play?

Some people will be disappointed to learn that Crash Team Rumble is not free-to-play, and will need to be bought if you want to play it.

However, it’s not a full-priced game though, and we can confirm that Crash Team Rumble will retail for $29.99 or £24.99. It’s a bold strategy given that it effectively uses live service elements regardless, but still demands an upfront fee to access.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the other hand, the Crash Bandicoot name still carries an unbelievable amount of firepower. The franchise’s resurgence in the last several years has been helped greatly by the N.Sane Trilogy, along with Crash Bandicoot 4.

There will be a couple of Editions for players to purchase at launch with Crash Team Rumble featuring a traditional Standard Edition as well as a more complete Deluxe Edition with more features and content. We’ll have to see if the decision to make Crash Team Rumble not free-to-play proves to be a masterstroke or not.

For more information on the world of Crash Bandicoot, take a look at the latest information surrounding a Crash Bandicoot film.